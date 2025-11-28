LimaBot AI Brings Real-Time Crop Diagnostics to Tanzania’s Smallholder Farmers

LimaBot AI is quickly becoming one of Tanzania’s most promising agri-tech innovators, using artificial intelligence to deliver crop-disease diagnostics directly to smallholder farmers. Founded in 2024 by Arusha-based entrepreneur Godfrey Kilimwomeshi, the start-up has built a multilingual digital platform accessible through a mobile app, WhatsApp, SMS and USSD, making it usable even in low-connectivity rural communities.

The system allows farmers to submit photos, text descriptions or basic symptom inputs. LimaBot’s AI engine analyses the data and provides real-time diagnoses, recommending appropriate biological or chemical treatments alongside weather forecasts, prevention strategies and step-by-step management advice.

Crop-disease losses remain a major threat to household farming across Africa, particularly in Tanzania, where pests and pathogens continue to erode harvests. By enabling early detection and offering tailored and verifiable recommendations, LimaBot helps farmers reduce unnecessary pesticide use, protect yields and adopt more sustainable production practices.

The start-up’s approach delivers dual value: it safeguards harvests while building farmer autonomy through progressive training in plant-health best practices. Over time, this capacity building supports resilience to climate shocks, fluctuating input prices and other systemic pressures.

By democratising access to reliable diagnostics and advisory services, LimaBot is helping nurture a new wave of sustainable agri-tech solutions in East Africa. The company positions AI not as a replacement for local expertise but as a tool to enhance productivity, strengthen food security and improve the livelihoods of farmers across the region.