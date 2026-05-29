Moroccan Companies Introduce AI Skin Analysis Tools at Casablanca Beauty Expo

Moroccan companies are deploying artificial intelligence tools capable of analyzing skin conditions in seconds at this year’s Cosmetista Expo North and West Africa in Casablanca, signalling how the local beauty industry is integrating AI to deliver more personalized treatments.

The AI systems on display can assess factors including wrinkles, pores and skin texture, offering detailed insights that help beauty professionals tailor treatments more precisely. The integration reflects a wider shift toward personalization in the sector, where data-driven analysis is replacing one-size-fits-all approaches with more individualized customer experiences.

The expo has highlighted a clear shift in consumer preferences. Industry players say demand is moving beyond organic products toward vegan formulas and safer ingredients designed to protect both skin and hair. Where organic once dominated, today’s consumers are seeking products that combine safety, sustainability and effectiveness. Brands are responding with formulations that avoid harsh chemicals while maintaining performance — a transition that mirrors a broader global trend toward ingredient-conscious consumption.

Beyond aesthetics, the expo has also showcased how beauty services are being used as tools for healing and confidence. Specialists demonstrated techniques such as microblading, which can help individuals undergoing medical treatments restore features like eyebrows. These services are increasingly framed as part of a broader wellness approach within the industry, with the focus extending beyond appearance to emotional well-being and personal empowerment.

The expo also reflects Morocco’s unique position in the beauty world, where traditional products inspired by hammam rituals continue to coexist with international trends such as Korean skincare and advanced aesthetic technologies. The blend of heritage and innovation allows Morocco to stand out as both a cultural and commercial hub for the regional cosmetics industry.

Morocco’s beauty sector is increasingly being redefined at the intersection of tradition, wellness and technology. As African markets continue to grow, industries like beauty are becoming spaces for AI-driven innovation, entrepreneurship and global competitiveness. Across the continent, younger generations are driving demand for smarter, safer and more personalized products — and the momentum visible in Casablanca reflects a wider shift as African industries modernize, building on cultural foundations while embracing new technologies.