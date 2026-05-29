Algeria Reviews National AI Strategy Progress and Approves Launch of Dzair Digital Services Portal

Algeria’s government has reviewed progress on its National Artificial Intelligence Strategy and approved the launch plan for its centralized Dzair Digital Services portal, signalling a shift from planning to delivery across two of the country’s flagship digital initiatives.

The decisions came at a government meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sifi Ghrieb on May 25. The six-pillar AI strategy — covering research, skills, infrastructure, sector applications, investment and data governance — is in active implementation, while the Dzair Digital Services portal has cleared cybersecurity testing and citizen pilots and is now set for imminent operational launch offering 52 public services.

For a country historically burdened by paper-heavy public administration, getting 52 government services online in a single platform after security approval and citizen testing marks a concrete operational step forward.

Algeria’s National AI Strategy defines six key pillars: advancing research and innovation; developing skills; investing in infrastructure; promoting an AI ecosystem; establishing a regulatory framework; and targeting priority sectors including health, agriculture and energy. The country’s AI talent pipeline is growing steadily on the back of strong computer science programmes — Algeria now offers 74 master’s programmes in artificial intelligence across 52 universities, providing a meaningful domestic base from which to develop a competitive AI workforce.

The Dzair Digital Services portal has completed all design, development and verification stages. It passed cybersecurity tests conducted in coordination with the Information Systems Security Agency, which operates under Algeria’s Ministry of National Defence. In preparation for launch, pilot trials were run between March and April covering seven ministerial sectors and involving more than 1,700 participants. During the trial, citizens were able to access documents and services via mobile phone or computer without visiting government offices.

The portal will launch with 52 digital services, consolidating previously fragmented government platforms across civil registry, justice, health, land registry and national solidarity services, with more to be added progressively. A digital identity system and electronic wallet are built into the platform — the digital identity was developed in coordination with the Ministry of the Interior, while the electronic wallet stores documents downloaded through the portal.

The platform was designed and developed by Algeria’s High Commission for Digitalisation, led by Minister and High Commissioner Meriem Benmouloud, as part of the 2025–2030 National Digital Transformation Strategy.

Algeria’s National AI Strategy was first developed by the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research in 2019. A significant revision in 2024 defined the strategy’s six key pillars, and a dedicated AI Council was established to advise the government and guide cross-sectoral policy. The country’s research base is strong — more than 57,000 students study computer science, Algerian researchers feature among the top 2% of scientists worldwide, and the country ranks in the top five in Africa for recognized scientific publications. However, gaps in compute resources, data readiness and investment remain. The 2025–2030 phase of the AI strategy will test whether Algeria can leverage its scientific talent for sustained technological and economic progress.