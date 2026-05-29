Mozambique Establishes New Tourism Agency Anditur With AI at the Core of Its Mandate

Mozambique’s new National Agency for Tourism Development and Investment, known as Anditur, will use artificial intelligence as a core tool to strengthen tourism promotion, improve visitor experience and attract investment to the sector.

According to Lusa, citing the May 25 decree approved by the Council of Ministers, Anditur will be responsible for developing and managing digital tourism promotion platforms — including the national tourism portal, booking systems and market intelligence tools. The decree explicitly mandates that the new institution must “implement Artificial Intelligence solutions applied to the personalisation of the tourism experience, market data analysis and destination management.”

Anditur emerges as the new body responsible for coordinating and boosting the tourism sector in Mozambique, while also taking on roles in investment facilitation, structuring strategic projects and promoting public-private partnerships. The government aims to turn Mozambique into a more competitive, secure and attractive regional and international tourism destination while simultaneously investing in the digital modernization of the sector. Among the agency’s responsibilities is the promotion of the national business sector through the implementation of classification systems for tourism establishments aligned with international standards.

Led by academic Hélder Jauana, Anditur will also coordinate tourism investments, promote ecotourism and nature-based tourism, and drive integrated conservation-linked projects. The government expects the institution to lead initiatives to simplify procedures in the sector, including the creation of a National One-Stop Shop for tourism business registration and approval, with integrated digital services.

Beyond the technological component, the new agency will support the creation of financing mechanisms and investment incentives, including subsidized credit lines and support schemes for strategic tourism projects. The strategy comes at a time when tourism is being identified as a priority sector for boosting the national economy, increasing foreign currency inflows and stimulating job creation.

Anditur was established in May as part of a broader strategy to revitalize the tourism sector, with a mandate to mobilize private investment, structure strategic projects and strengthen the competitiveness of national tourism. The new entity is also designed to accelerate public-private partnerships, support the financing of tourism developments and promote sustainable tourism as a driver of economic growth and diversification.