Zanzibar Launches AI-Powered Drone Project to Accelerate Malaria Elimination

The Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar has launched the Smart Drone Technology for a Malaria-Free Future in Zanzibar project, a new initiative using artificial intelligence and drone technology to accelerate malaria elimination efforts in the semi-autonomous territory.

The project is delivered by the Ministry of Health and the Zanzibar Malaria Elimination Programme in collaboration with the World Health Organization, Japan’s SORA Technology and the Ifakara Health Institute. It is funded by the Government of Japan.

The project will pilot the use of AI-powered drone technology for biolarviciding within the framework of Larval Source Management in selected shehias — administrative wards — in Kati District. The initiative supports Zanzibar’s ongoing efforts to strengthen integrated vector management and eliminate local malaria transmission.

“This will be the first time Zanzibar will be implementing a malaria elimination approach that combines both advanced technology and community participation,” said Miraji Mngereza Mzee, permanent secretary of Zanzibar’s Ministry of Health. “For many years, there have been challenges with malaria, but in Zanzibar, it is below one percent. Now with this technology and community involvement, we believe we are going to write history by becoming malaria-free and be recognized globally as a territory without malaria transmission.”

The project deploys drone and AI innovations developed by SORA Technology to improve the identification and management of mosquito breeding sites, including in difficult-to-access areas. The system uses aerial mapping of high-risk larval habitats, entomological monitoring to identify malaria-transmitting mosquito species, and predictive mapping to enable precise targeting of breeding sites.

“We commend the Government of Zanzibar and the Ministry of Health through the Zanzibar Malaria Elimination Programme for their strong leadership and sustained commitment to malaria elimination. Zanzibar’s achievement in maintaining malaria prevalence at 0.04 percent demonstrates what is possible through sustained investment, partnership, and innovation,” said Ndoungou Salla BA, head of the WHO liaison office in Zanzibar.

“We also sincerely thank the Government of Japan for its generous support and continued partnership in advancing impactful and innovative health solutions. This initiative reflects the power of collaboration, bringing together government leadership, WHO’s technical expertise, Japanese innovation, and research excellence to accelerate progress toward a malaria-free Zanzibar,” she added.

Under the project, the Ministry of Health and the Zanzibar Malaria Elimination Programme will provide strategic leadership, regulatory coordination and oversight to ensure integration of drone-based larval source management into national malaria control systems. WHO will provide overall coordination to ensure strategic alignment, technical quality and effective collaboration among partners. SORA Technology will deploy the drone systems while supporting local capacity building and data-driven implementation. The Ifakara Health Institute will support monitoring of entomological indicators, assessment of feasibility and cost, and documentation of lessons learned.

Evidence generated through the project will compare drone-based and conventional larviciding approaches in terms of effectiveness, operational efficiency and feasibility in reducing mosquito breeding and malaria transmission risk. The official launch marks an important milestone in Zanzibar’s malaria elimination journey, reinforcing government ownership and positioning the territory as a regional leader in technology-driven public health solutions.