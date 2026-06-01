How AI Is Redefining The Contact Centre As A Conversational Experience Hub

By Lauren Potgieter, Country Manager at Infobip South Africa

In 2026, contact centre leaders are being pulled in two directions at once. Executives are demanding AI‑driven efficiencies, while customers expect more human, empathetic support than ever. The only way to resolve this tension is to redesign the contact centre as a conversational experience hub, the place where AI and people work together to understand customers better and act faster.

As companies across the globe realise that Customer Experience (CX) is now a key competitive differentiator, the contact centre is evolving from a cost centre into a strategic human‑centred engagement hub that shapes how brands build and maintain relationships with customers.

This shift is not theoretical. According to Gartner, 91% of customer service leaders report increasing pressure from executives to adopt AI, underlining just how quickly customer engagement is moving from a cost line item to a driver of revenue, loyalty, and long‑term growth.

A conversational experience hub is more than a modern call centre. It unifies voice, WhatsApp, SMS, email, social and emerging channels on a single platform, gives agents a live view of the customer’s history and intent, and uses AI to surface emotion, context and value in real time. Instead of measuring only call volumes and handling times, it focuses on outcomes like loyalty, lifetime value, and the quality of each interaction.

Faster, more consistent conversations

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is enabling organisations to deliver faster, more connected, and more human customer experiences through advanced communication technologies, effectively positioning the contact centre as a conversational experience hub that enables deeper understanding and empathy.

Features such as AI-generated conversation summaries, suggested replies, and real-time translations help agents work faster and deliver more consistent, high-quality responses. Used well, these tools free agents to focus on listening, problem solving, and empathy, so customers feel genuinely heard and understood. With Natural Language Processing (NLP), sentiment analysis, and conversational intelligence interpreting tone and emotional cues in real time, agents gain a clearer understanding of customer intent and can respond with greater empathy and accuracy.

The real dividing line now is how AI is used. Organisations that treat AI purely as a deflection tool will struggle to differentiate. Those that use AI as an insight engine – giving agents a live view of each customer’s mood, intent and value – can design interactions that feel genuinely human, not mechanical.

Buy-in from CX leaders

The way contact centres operate is changing fast across the industry. It’s clear that customer service leaders are under pressure from executives to implement AI, while Puzzel’s State of Contact Centres 2025 shows that 77% of CX leaders see AI as crucial for personalisation and 68% view conversational analytics as key to improving interaction quality. Together, these findings underline that AI is no longer optional, it is central to how human‑centric contact centres will operate.

But even as AI reshapes the modern contact centre, people remain at its core. Automation takes care of repetitive, low‑value tasks, freeing agents to focus on the complex, emotionally nuanced issues that truly define customer experience. With unified customer profiles and real‑time context at their fingertips, agents are better equipped to deliver personalised, meaningful support.

The result is a hybrid model where technology amplifies human connection rather than replacing it, ensuring every interaction feels more considered, more relevant and more human.

The tech shaping next-gen contact centres

Customer support is already converging into AI‑driven Customer Experience as a Service (CXaaS), where a single cloud platform orchestrates conversations, identity, authentication and contact centre operations across channels.

Cloud‑based Contact Centre as a Service (CCaaS), predictive analytics and real‑time agent assistance form the backbone of this shift. For South African organisations moving away from legacy, fragmented systems, these platforms offer a practical way to modernise quickly and deliver consistent, data‑rich interactions wherever customers choose to engage.

Over the next 12–24 months, AI and automation will push contact centres beyond reactive problem‑solving into proactive engagement. Instead of waiting for complaints, sentiment analysis and journey orchestration will flag issues early, allowing brands to step in before problems escalate and to make offers that feel timely and relevant rather than generic.

As legacy systems give way to agile, integrated environments, AI will augment human agents rather than replace them, boosting productivity while preserving the empathy and nuance that define effective customer service.

Speed, personalisation and convenience

With customer expectations evolving more rapidly than ever, speed, personalisation and convenience are now baseline requirements rather than differentiators for businesses. To meet these demands, organisations must rethink the role of the contact centre, combining intelligent automation with human expertise to deliver seamless, responsive, and empathetic experiences.

Ultimately, AI is not redefining the contact centre by replacing people, but empowering agents with deeper insights and smarter tools that enable them to focus on the moments that matter most.

In this new era of digital engagement, the contact centre is no longer just a support function but the organisation’s conversational experience hub – where AI and agents together listen better, understand faster and turn every interaction into an opportunity for loyalty and growth.

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey, with AI as the driving force of innovation. Through a single, natively built platform, Infobip delivers omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions that help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications while driving growth and increasing customer loyalty. Infobip is focused on enabling and accelerating AI adoption as it continues its transformation into an AI-first company. Infobip’s technology has the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices in 6 continents connected to over 10k+ connections of which 800+ are direct operator connections. The company was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutić and Izabel Jelenić.

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