South African Teen Selected for MIT Jameel Clinic AI and Health Summer Bootcamp

Sixteen-year-old South African student Reatlegile Rammuki has been selected for the MIT Jameel Clinic AI and Health Summer Bootcamp at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Massachusetts — a highly competitive global programme exploring how artificial intelligence can be applied to real-world healthcare challenges.

The bootcamp, scheduled for July, brings together selected young minds from around the world to work on AI applications including disease diagnosis, patient care and improving healthcare systems.

Rammuki’s selection reflects a consistent track record in mathematics, programming and AI competitions from a young age. From the age of eight, he represented South Africa in Global Abacus and Mental Arithmetic competitions. In 2024, he participated in the global Teens in AI programme, where his team won first place in the hackathon competition. In 2025, he attended the Sage Mentorship Programme, which focused on using AI to support environmental conservation in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

He also competed in the South African AI Olympiad, progressing through Rounds 1 and 2 to the semi-finals, where he developed his skills in Python programming and Natural Language Processing.

His selection for the MIT programme reflects the depth of AI talent emerging from South African schools when learners are given access to global opportunities. “This opportunity has the potential to shape not only Reatlegile’s future, but also the kind of impact he may one day make in healthcare and technology,” said his mother, Bogadi Rammuki. “We are incredibly proud of his dedication, curiosity, and willingness to continuously learn and grow.”

The family is raising funds to assist with programme, travel and accommodation costs associated with the trip to the United States. Contributions toward Reatlegile’s journey can be made via his BackaBuddy campaign at https://backabuddy.co.za/campaign/from-sa-to-mit-help-reatlegile-reach-ai-dream