Google Launches Free ‘Skilling Africa’ Hub With Offline Lessons and AI Study Companion

Google has launched Skilling Africa with Google, a free learning hub that brings more than 15 of its digital and AI training programmes into one place and is built to work on entry-level phones and limited data.

The hub includes Google Career Certificates in data analytics, IT support and cybersecurity, Hustle Academy for small business owners, and Google Cloud Skills for developers. Courses are broken into short lessons covering AI, cloud, cybersecurity, data analytics, digital marketing and small business growth.

Google aims to equip 3 million people across Africa by 2030.

Built for low connectivity

Learners sign in with a Google account in one click, with no app to download. Lessons can be downloaded over Wi-Fi and completed entirely offline, and the hub is designed to load quickly on slow connections and run on an entry-level smartphone as well as a laptop.

It launches in English, Swahili and Arabic, with isiZulu and isiXhosa among the first African languages being added.

AI tutor and verifiable badges

An AI study companion called SCOUT answers questions, explains unfamiliar terms and helps learners plan a study schedule. Progress is shown on visual skill trees, and learners earn verifiable badges they can show employers or clients.

“Our ambition to equip 3 million people by 2030 reflects our commitment to helping Africans build the skills they need to participate in and contribute to the digital economy,” said Alex Okosi, managing director of Google Africa.

The hub is available at skillingafrica.withgoogle.com.