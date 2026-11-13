South African Online Sellers Use AI for Marketing, Not Operations — Amazon-Commissioned Survey

South African small businesses that sell online are widely using AI to write marketing and social-media content — but very few have put it to work in their core operations, according to research commissioned by Amazon.

The Amazon Small Business Digital Adoption Report 2026, conducted by World Wide Worx among 1,400 businesses, found 59% of active online sellers use AI for marketing and social media. Only 15% use it for sales and customer insights, 13% for customer-service automation and 4% for inventory and operations. A further 35% use no AI at all.

The sample is heavily online: 99.6% of businesses surveyed use the internet for business and 86% make online sales.

“Fifty-nine percent of SMMEs already use AI for marketing and social media – a remarkable penetration rate,” said World Wide Worx CEO Arthur Goldstuck. “Yet deeper applications remain strikingly limited.”

Cost is the main barrier

Interest is high: 76% rated their interest in affordable AI solutions at four or five out of five. But 54% cited cost as a barrier, 37% a lack of technical skills and 14% data-security concerns. Recurring subscription and admin fees were a financial burden for 48%.

“The data shows a large, commercially-active population of online sellers that are ready for the next step, but need clearer pathways, simpler on-boarding and practical support to get there,” Goldstuck said.

Size and age matter

Larger businesses go further. Among firms with one to five employees, 9% use AI for sales insights and 2% for inventory; among those with 51 to 200 employees, it’s 24% and 12%.

Adoption by owner age holds steady from 61% among 18- to 34-year-olds to a peak of 70% among 55- to 64-year-olds — then falls sharply to 38% among owners 65 and older.

The survey also found women-owned businesses use AI marketing tools at higher rates than male-owned ones, but report less access to mentorship.