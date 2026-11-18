The Western Cape Government (WCG) and Microsoft have launched CAPEability AI, an initiative designed to turn digital access into practical skills and economic opportunity in the AI era.

Delivered in collaboration with Microsoft Elevate, CAPEability AI brings together digital and AI learning, career readiness and employability support, with connections to further training, credentials, entrepreneurship, and employment opportunities. It will leverage existing community infrastructure, including 83 WCG e-Centres and 375 public library service points throughout the Western Cape, helping bring learning and support closer to communities across the province.

The initiative reflects the WCG’s shared ambition with Microsoft to broaden participation in the AI economy by making practical, relevant, AI learning more accessible, including to people who may not have advanced education, professional networks or ready access to technology.

Western Cape Premier, Alan Winde, has welcomed the initiative:

“We cannot build an AI economy that is accessible only to residents who have the best devices, connectivity, education or professional networks. These kinds of innovations must be made more accessible to better prepare our residents, particularly the youth, for the workplace of the future. Through CAPEability AI, we will better equip our youth with the skills they need to thrive in a modern and rapidly evolving job market and economy.”

CAPEability AI supports the WCG’s Growth for Jobs Strategy 2023–2035, which aims to accelerate economic growth and job creation by enabling more people and businesses to participate in economic opportunities. The strategy targets economic growth of between 4% and 6% by 2035, with skills, technology and a connected economy among its key priorities. At community level, CAPEability AI supports that ambition by strengthening digital and AI capabilities, improving employability prospects and supporting entrepreneurship.

That need is becoming more urgent as AI reshapes the workplace. Advertised demand for AI expertise in South Africa has risen 352% since 2019, with the Western Cape accounting for almost a quarter of advertised vacancies. Yet Microsoft’s Global AI Diffusion research ranked South Africa 46th out of 147 economies for AI adoption in early 2026, pointing to the work still needed to broaden participation, particularly in the face of persistent gaps in foundational training.

CAPEability AI is designed to help close that gap by connecting learning with practical application. Its pathways span digital literacy and productivity, AI and Microsoft Copilot, employability skills, entrepreneurship and more advanced emerging technology skills. Users can assess their existing skill sets, follow relevant learning and connect to further training, credentials, employment programmes and entrepreneurship support via the platform. An AI-supported CV-builder will also help jobseekers strengthen their CVs for specific roles while keeping them in control of suggested changes.

The initiative places particular emphasis on young people aged 18 to 35, including unemployed youth, jobseekers and those experiencing barriers to digital participation. Rather than creating new physical training infrastructure, it builds on existing public libraries and e-Centres that can provide technology, connectivity and community support, while adding structured AI learning and employability support.

CAPEability AI will look beyond participation numbers to understand whether learning leads to meaningful progress, including course completion, improved digital literacy and progression into further learning, entrepreneurship support, internships and employment. Learner feedback will inform regular programme reviews as technology and community needs evolve. The longer-term ambition is for technological change to expand rather than restrict opportunity.

The initiative forms part of Microsoft’s broader work with governments and institutions to expand access to digital and AI skills. Launched in 2024, its AI Skilling Initiative reached 36 million people in its first year and has trained more than 1,9 million South Africans to date.

“The real measure of CAPEability AI will not be how many people complete a course, but what they are able to do with what they learn,” said Tiara Pathon, AI Skills Director at Microsoft Elevate. “If a young person becomes more employable, an entrepreneur more productive, or someone who once felt excluded from technology gains the confidence to use AI, that is meaningful progress. By combining the Western Cape government’s reach and understanding of its communities with Microsoft’s technology, learning resources and expertise, we can bring the skills and opportunities of the AI economy within reach of more people.”