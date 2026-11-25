The quickest way to lose control of company data isn’t always through a highly sophisticated cyberattack; it’s when an employee pastes a confidential client contract, a payroll file, customer record or proprietary source code into a public Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform to complete a task more efficiently. While the intention may be to improve productivity, the consequences can include unintended data exposure, loss of control over sensitive information and potential regulatory non-compliance.

The scale of this challenge is becoming increasingly evident. Research cited by Reuters has shown that two-thirds of workers in the UK have used generative AI tools, while about a quarter of them use these tools every day at work. More remarkably, 31% of the respondents stated that they were employing generative AI without their employers’ knowledge – a situation usually referred to as shadow AI. These findings highlight a growing disconnect between the pace of employee-driven AI adoption and the ability of organisations to establish effective governance, security controls and accountability.

Blocking AI does not stop AI

Bans seldom succeed since the incentive to use AI is genuine; staff employ it for summarising documents, drafting proposals, interrogating spreadsheets, develop software and automate repetitive tasks and speeding up the work which would otherwise have to be done by hand. When the approved method is slow, not available or not well understood, people will look for an alternative solution outside established corporate controls.

What this leads to is what has come to be known as shadow AI: employees using personal accounts, unapproved browser extensions and consumer-grade chatbots to handle business information outside of any security boundaries. According to a separate survey cited by Reuters, 43% of professionals had already been using ChatGPT or similar tools as early as January 2023, usually without informing their managers. The underlying issue is not necessarily employee negligence, but the gap between organisational policies and the availability of secure, practical AI solutions. Employees are being encouraged to improve efficiency yet are not always provided with approved technologies that enable them to do so safely.

Imagine a professional services company which introduces a ban on the use of generative AI following the incident in which a manager finds that a junior consultant has uploaded a redacted yet still recognisable client document to a free chatbot. Enforcement of the ban is carried out by blocking access to AI websites through its corporate network. In a matter of weeks, the employees begin to use their own devices and mobile data in order to carry on working. The firm has not decreased the risk; it has merely eliminated its ability to monitor it.

Governance needs a working front door

Effective AI governance should not depend on manually reviewing every employee interaction or restricting access to emerging technologies. Instead, organisations must make secure and approved AI services the easiest and most practical option for employees, while embedding appropriate safeguards into the underlying technology architecture. The starting point is a clear data classification and access policy that defines what information can be processed by AI, who is authorised to use it and under which circumstances. Sensitive information, including client records, financial data, intellectual property, proprietary source code and personally identifiable information, requires stronger protection than publicly available information or routine business content. Organisations should establish practical guidelines that distinguish between information permitted within approved AI environments, information that requires effective de-identification or additional authorisation, and information that must not be shared with external AI services.

Regulatory guidance reinforces the importance of this approach. The UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) emphasises transparency, appropriate security measures and data minimisation when processing personal information through AI systems. This means organisations must understand how AI providers process information, ensure that only necessary personal data is used and apply safeguards consistent with applicable data protection obligations. For South African organisations, these considerations also need to align with the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA).

However, governance policies deliver limited protection unless they are supported by enforceable technical controls. Organisations should establish a secure enterprise AI environment incorporating identity-based access management, role-based permissions, data-loss prevention, encryption, audit trails and automated detection or redaction of sensitive information. A centralised AI gateway can help enforce consistent security policies across approved AI applications, control access to external models and provide visibility into how business information is being processed.

Make the rules usable

Monitoring should be directed at identifying patterns rather than engaging in surveillance. Useful indications include unusual file uploads, repeated attempts to use personal AI accounts, prompts that contain credentials or customer records, and AI agents asking for excessive permissions. The aim is to get in touch with users early on and provide them with guidance, not to foster a culture in which people conceal their use of AI.

Equally important is ensuring that employees understand how to use AI responsibly. Awareness programmes should move beyond generic policies and address practical workplace questions: Which AI tools are approved? What business information can be shared? When must sensitive data be removed or anonymised? How should AI-generated outputs be verified? And when is human approval required before an AI system takes action? Clear, role-specific guidance, supported by accessible training and practical examples, can help employees use AI confidently without compromising organisational security.

Ultimately, organisations that derive the greatest value from AI will be those that treat governance as an enabler of innovation rather than an obstacle to it. By combining secure technology architecture, practical employee guidance, continuous risk management and clear leadership accountability, enterprises can build the confidence needed to adopt AI responsibly and at scale.

The future of enterprise AI will not be defined by how effectively organisations prohibit its use, but by how intelligently they design the governance, security and accountability mechanisms that enable it.