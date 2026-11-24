Private-equity firm Mediterrania Capital Partners has moved into venture capital with a €50 million (about $54.8 million) fund for AI startups across Africa and the diaspora, launched with Morocco-based Outlierz Ventures.

MC Outlierz Ventures Fund I will back AI-native and AI-powered business-to-business companies at seed and pre-Series A, with selective pre-seed deals. Its focus is fintech, healthtech and AI tools for complex business operations, across North Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa and the African diaspora. The firms did not say how much has been raised so far.

A first step into early stage

Since 2013, Malta-headquartered Mediterrania, which manages about €1.2 billion, has invested in established small and mid-sized businesses in consumer goods, healthcare and financial services, typically taking controlling or significant minority stakes.

The partnership pairs Outlierz’s startup selection with Mediterrania’s corporate network. Mediterrania plans to introduce portfolio startups to potential enterprise customers among its private-equity holdings across Africa and the Gulf — though turning introductions into paying contracts can be slow, given lengthy procurement and compliance checks at large companies.

Who’s running it

The fund will operate from Mediterrania’s offices in Casablanca and Cairo. Outlierz founder Kenza Lahlou will lead it as partner and platform head, alongside Mediterrania’s Noha El Ghazaly and chairman Saâd Bendidi. Damilola Thompson, formerly of EchoVC Partners, joins as venture partner for Nigeria.

Since 2018, Outlierz has backed 20 companies across Morocco, Egypt, Tunisia, Senegal, Nigeria and Kenya, including payments firm PayTic and HR startup Socium.