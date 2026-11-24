Officials redrafting South Africa’s national AI policy told Parliament’s communications committee they had no mandate to brief MPs on it, prompting the committee chair to ask who was running the department.

The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies was due on 17 November to update the committee on the policy, which Communications Minister Solly Malatsi withdrew in April after fictitious references were found in it, according to the Parliamentary Monitoring Group.

But acting director-general Gcobisa Soci was at Africa Tech Festival assisting the deputy minister. Jeanette Morwane, the deputy director-general responsible for the policy, told MPs she was not mandated to lead the delegation. The committee deferred the item.

The DA’s Tsholofelo Bodlani called the department’s handling of the meeting unacceptable and disrespectful. Committee chair Khusela Sangoni Diko said MPs often found the director-general abroad when they expected the DG at meetings, and that members were asking who was running the department. The committee will write to the department for an explanation.

The drafting team has until 30 November to submit the revised policy to the minister, with the department aiming to take it to Cabinet by March 2027 — months later than first promised.

A case for an AI Act

The same meeting heard a proposal from committee researcher Khanyisani Xulu for a dedicated South African AI Act, built on five pillars:

Banning AI practices that threaten constitutional rights

Regulating AI according to risk

Requiring organisations that build or deploy AI to put governance and compliance measures in place

Keeping humans “in command” of significant decisions

Requiring high-impact AI systems to show how they reached an output, with independent audits

Xulu presented that last requirement as South Africa’s potential contribution to global AI governance, arguing that frameworks including the EU’s regulate AI outputs and risk levels but don’t adequately address how systems reach decisions.

Rather than a new regulator, the paper proposes an AI Regulators Forum coordinating Icasa, the Information Regulator, the Competition Commission, the National Consumer Commission and sector regulators, overseen by a joint parliamentary committee on AI.

MPs welcomed the research but raised concerns about overlapping regulators, whether complex AI systems can realistically be audited, and the risk of stifling innovation. The DA’s Adrian Roos questioned a proposed technical reproducibility requirement that he said no other jurisdiction imposes. The paper is a starting point for the committee’s thinking, not its agreed position.