President Cyril Ramaphosa has backed plans by South African entrepreneurs to set up a R100 million venture capital fund for local AI startups, a key outcome of his week-long working visit to Silicon Valley.

“We walk away from Silicon Valley with commitments made by some of our own entrepreneurs that have come up with an idea that we should set up a venture capital fund that will start off with R100 million,” Ramaphosa said at the end of the visit.

He said government would separately establish a fund “drawing in public and private capital to support high-tech start-ups working on AI in South Africa.” No size or timeline was given for the public-private fund.

A 90-day action plan

The Presidency said Ramaphosa has committed to producing a National AI Action Plan within 90 days, run by a dedicated team in the Presidency. It will focus on four priorities: using AI to improve public services; attracting investment in AI infrastructure; building AI skills and expanding access to technology; and preparing for AI’s risks through cybersecurity, skills and inclusive adoption.

Ramaphosa said insights from meetings with technology companies, venture capital firms, researchers and AI developers would also inform South Africa’s National AI Policy.

Pitching infrastructure

A major focus of the trip was investment in digital infrastructure. Ramaphosa said South Africa hosts more than 70% of Africa’s data-centre capacity, and that he had discussed further investment with Alphabet and Microsoft.

“We want South Africa to be a leading adopter of AI in government, building the capability of the state while addressing some of our most complex challenges,” he said.

Questions over access

The visit drew some criticism. Observers questioned whether the delegation reached the top of the industry: it met representatives of Google, Microsoft and Cisco, but not OpenAI’s Sam Altman, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella or Alphabet’s Sundar Pichai.

Ramaphosa said the trip had positioned South Africa “as a major player in the AI economy, not merely a bystander.”