Nigeria plans to expand the use of AI, machine learning, cybersecurity tools and drones in its national intelligence work — but President Bola Tinubu says AI-generated intelligence must be verified by humans.

Speaking through National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu at the annual Chief of Defence Intelligence conference in Abuja on 16 November, Tinubu said the technologies would help detect threats, map criminal networks and build early-warning systems against terrorism, kidnapping, banditry and cybercrime.

He also called for stronger data protection and safeguards for intelligence systems, closer coordination among security agencies, and deeper intelligence-sharing with partners including the US, France, the UK, China, the UAE and Turkey.

No AI-specific budget, programme or timeline was announced. Nigeria’s 2026 budget allocates ₦5.41 trillion to defence and security overall, partly for military modernisation, intelligence capabilities and technology-based border surveillance.

Tinubu tasked his special adviser on homeland security, General Tarfa, with leading a national threat assessment and a five-year strategic plan for defence operations.