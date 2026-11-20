Zimbabwe’s Cabinet has approved the country’s National Artificial Intelligence Charter, the framework of ethical principles that will guide how its 2026–2030 national AI strategy is put into practice.

The Charter translates the strategy’s priorities into principles and commitments for developing and using AI in Zimbabwe, emphasising that AI should be human-centred, transparent and inclusive, and consistent with the Constitution and national values.

It builds on the National AI Strategy 2026–2030, which President Emmerson Mnangagwa launched in March. Where the strategy sets out goals, the Charter is intended to govern how they are pursued.

The full text of the Charter has not yet been published.