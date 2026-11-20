Morocco plans to create a MAD 2.5 billion ($256 million) fund to back startups as part of its push to develop AI at home rather than import it, Minister of Artificial Intelligence, Digital Transition and Administrative Reform Ahmed Rahhou told parliament.

The government intends to accelerate the fund’s implementation to encourage private investment, innovation and jobs in AI. No launch date or fund manager has been announced.

The fund supports the “AI Made in Morocco” strategy announced in January, which targets a MAD 100 billion ($10 billion) contribution to GDP by 2030, 50,000 AI-related jobs and 200,000 graduates trained in AI skills.

Wider plan

Rahhou also told the House of Representatives that the government will:

Speed up the JAZARI Institute network , with four components due to open soon and later expansion to regions across the country

, with four components due to open soon and later expansion to regions across the country Build local data and language models , with investment in cloud and computing power so Moroccan AI reflects its languages and institutions

, with investment in cloud and computing power so Moroccan AI reflects its languages and institutions Retrain workers , identifying the jobs most exposed to AI with each sector and designing training programmes

, identifying the jobs most exposed to AI with each sector and designing training programmes Pilot AI in government , including two assistants in development — one helping businesses with administrative procedures, another to search laws and help draft decrees

, including two assistants in development — one helping businesses with administrative procedures, another to search laws and help draft decrees Issue guidelines for responsible AI use in public bodies covering data protection, cybersecurity and transparency

A ministry for AI

A recent cabinet reshuffle renamed Morocco’s digital ministry to put AI in its title. Rahhou, a former banker, competition regulator and EU ambassador, replaced computer science professor Amal El Fallah Seghrouchni, who had held the brief since October 2024. Morocco joins a small group of countries with a dedicated AI portfolio.