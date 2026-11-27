Meta has announced a $700,000 AI Impact Grant for startups and developers in seven countries, including Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa, along with a new learning hub it says will reach more than five million people over three years.

The grant, launching in 2027, will support developers building with Meta’s AI tools and wearable technology. It also covers Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and the UAE. Meta announced it at its Africa, Middle East and Türkiye AI and Wearables Summit in Istanbul on 24–25 November.

The AI Impact Hub brings together Meta’s regional AI resources with three learning tracks: AI Academy, AI Literacy and AI for small and medium-sized businesses, aimed at students, developers, entrepreneurs and business professionals.

Kojo Boakye, Meta’s vice-president of public policy for the region, said the company wants people to help shape AI’s future rather than simply adopt solutions built elsewhere.

African projects on show

Meta showcased projects from its regional AI Academy and Wearables Studio programmes, including:

DAWN AI Study (Nigeria) — uses Meta’s Llama model to create personalised learning pathways for inclusive education

— uses Meta’s Llama model to create personalised learning pathways for inclusive education dpclVR (South Africa) — a virtual lab assistant guiding students through physics and chemistry experiments, aimed at schools and TVET colleges in underserved communities

Other projects included a wearable communication aid for deaf users from Türkiye and AI-glasses software from the UAE that warns older adults about scam links.

The summit also hosted the AMET AI Awards, with more than $100,000 in prizes across seven categories, judged on criteria including privacy, safety and fairness. Winners were not named in the announcement.