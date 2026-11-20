Egypt’s Cabinet has approved a draft prime ministerial decree to create a central government database that will use AI and data analysis to track public-sector performance, spending and national projects.

The Comprehensive National Data System would pool data from all ministries, governorates and public agencies under common rules for managing, updating and sharing information. It follows President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi’s call on 9 November for clear timelines and performance indicators to measure progress on national development plans.

Six platforms

The decree provides for six platforms:

Performance indicators tracking areas including economic and social development, infrastructure, food security, industry and the environment

tracking areas including economic and social development, infrastructure, food security, industry and the environment Economic forecasting , modelling scenarios for GDP growth, foreign investment, remittances, exports and monthly inflation — and estimating Egypt’s credit rating using international agencies’ criteria

, modelling scenarios for GDP growth, foreign investment, remittances, exports and monthly inflation — and estimating Egypt’s credit rating using international agencies’ criteria National projects , tracking spending against results to identify gaps and guide investment priorities

, tracking spending against results to identify gaps and guide investment priorities Government work programme , linking public spending to policy outcomes

, linking public spending to policy outcomes National strategies , measuring progress against their targets

, measuring progress against their targets Presidential directives and Cabinet decisions, tracked in real time on a shared dashboard

A permanent committee chaired by the head of the Cabinet’s Information and Decision Support Centre will oversee the system, meeting at least monthly. It will set rules for data access and quality, enforce agencies’ reporting deadlines, and report to the prime minister every three months ahead of submission to the president.

Building on earlier steps

The system builds on Egypt’s first national data hub, inaugurated in April 2024 to connect government bodies, store state data in-country and provide AI and analytics tools for decision-making, and on its first Open Data Policy, introduced in August 2025. No launch date was announced.