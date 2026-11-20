Ethiopia has launched a Pan-African AI Ventures Residency Programme in Addis Ababa, bringing together 51 AI innovators from 12 African countries to develop AI products.

The programme, under the AI UniPod banner, is a partnership between the Ethiopian Artificial Intelligence Institute, the UN Development Programme, Addis Ababa University and Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

Participants will collaborate on projects, share technical knowledge and work on turning prototypes into market-ready AI products, with the aim of building connections between developers across African markets.

Japan supports AI UniPods across Africa with $1 million a year.

The organisers did not say which countries participants come from, how long the residency runs or what funding participants receive.