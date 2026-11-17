Africa is capturing only limited benefits from the global investment boom in AI and computing, the African Development Bank warns in its November 2026 Africa’s Macroeconomic Performance and Outlook, even as the bank’s own modelling suggests AI could add up to $1 trillion to the continent’s annual GDP by 2035.

The outlook says technology investment is increasingly driving growth in advanced and emerging economies, but that African countries — while supplying minerals for technology industries — see little of the value created in chips, cloud services, software and intellectual property.

What the $1 trillion means

The figure comes from the AfDB’s 2025 study Africa’s AI Productivity Gain. Under an ambitious adoption scenario, Africa’s GDP would reach $5.23 trillion by 2035, against a $4.23 trillion baseline — about 24% higher. It is a modelled productivity gain, not investment.

The outcome depends heavily on adoption. Fragmented progress would yield about $250 billion; intermediate progress $500–600 billion.

The study puts agriculture ($200 billion), wholesale and retail ($140 billion), manufacturing ($90 billion), finance ($80 billion) and healthcare ($70 billion) at about $580 billion of the potential gain.

What stands in the way

Unreliable electricity, scarce computing capacity, poorly organised business data and a shortage of technical skills all limit adoption. Where local computing is unaffordable, developers depend on foreign cloud services priced in foreign currency.

The AfDB proposes regional computing hubs — which it calls “Data Embassies” — with four operating and two in development by 2030. It also targets three million AI-capable professionals by 2030, including 30,000 machine-learning engineers. These are proposals, not funded projects.

It identifies Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa as having the scale to accelerate adoption, and Rwanda and Mauritius as smaller markets well placed to test new approaches.

The $10 billion question

The AI 10 Billion Initiative, launched by the AfDB and UNDP in February, aims to mobilise about $1 billion a year for ten years for computing, data, skills and commercial uses of AI, contributing to 25 million jobs by 2035. In October, the partners said they would focus on preparing country-level projects that investors can finance. The money is a target, not committed capital.

The AfDB’s ambitious scenario links full adoption to 35–40 million additional digital and digitally enabled jobs by 2035 — but warns gains may concentrate in countries that already have better infrastructure.