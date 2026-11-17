East African Community member states are working towards a common regional approach to AI, with a draft EAC Artificial Intelligence Strategy before ministers meeting in Uganda this week.

The strategy is on the agenda of the 21st EAC Sectoral Council on Education, Science, Technology, Culture and Sports, alongside the bloc’s Digital Transformation Strategy. It has already gone through national consultations in all partner states and a regional validation process in Kampala earlier this year.

Dr Fortunate Muyambi, deputy executive secretary at the East African Science and Technology Commission, said AI adoption was already happening across the region but lacked coordination.

“These efforts require greater coordination, harmonised policy frameworks, shared infrastructure, investment in research and innovation, and stronger institutional collaboration,” he said.

The EAC’s eight members — Burundi, the DRC, Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, South Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda — have a combined population of about 322 million. The meeting comes amid calls for AI governance in the region to move from separate national policies towards a single, risk-based regional framework.

The strategy follows an EAC declaration committing member states to establish a Regional AI Technologies Fund to help scale locally developed AI solutions.