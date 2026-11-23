For African organisations, the challenge with emerging technology is becoming less about access and more about readiness. Connectivity, cloud platforms, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation are progressing rapidly, but technology does not create value simply because it has been deployed. Organisations require reliable infrastructure, people who know how to use it, processes that can accommodate it and regulatory environments that do not unduly impede its adoption.

For African businesses, digital transformation is therefore less about acquiring the newest technology and more about building the organisational capability to make technology useful.

Africa’s digital gap is increasingly a capability gap

The connectivity picture has improved substantially, but access does not tell the whole story. According to GSMA’s Mobile Economy Africa 2026 , about 63% of Africans – nearly 1 billion people – reside within mobile broadband coverage but do not use mobile internet. This means that the continent’s challenge is increasingly one of adoption, affordability, digital skills and relevance, rather than simply laying more networks.

The same principle applies inside organisations. A business may have access to cloud infrastructure, AI tools or sophisticated analytics and gain very little from them, if employees lack the skill to use them, data is fragmented across systems, or existing processes were never designed around a digital tool.

This is why technology readiness should be assessed before technology investment is scaled.

Buying the technology is often the easiest part

Consider an organisation that wants to introduce AI to improve customer service. The obvious project may be selecting a platform and integrating it with the existing systems.

The harder questions include whether the underlying customer data is accurate, who is responsible if the system gives an incorrect answer, if employees understand when to trust an automated recommendation and when to override, if customers are comfortable with how their information is being used or if the organisation has the skills to maintain and improve the system. These are operating-model questions, not software questions.

A practical example is a business that believed its biggest problem was slow customer response times. An assessment discovered that employees were expending much of their day searching through disconnected systems for information before responding.

The answer was not simply to introduce an AI assistant. Instead, the workflow was redesigned so that relevant information could be aggregated, routine queries could be automatically responded to, and employees could focus on cases where judgement was required. The training was built around the new process rather than the technology itself; and the improvement came from the change in how the work was done with the technology supporting that change.

Infrastructure must be matched to the business reality

Infrastructure remains important, particularly where unreliable connectivity, electricity constraints and uneven access to digital services impact how technology can be deployed. But the answer will not always be the same across markets. A multinational with large data requirements may require a vastly different infrastructure strategy from a growing African business operating across several countries.

That makes scalable architecture critical. Organisations must understand which systems must remain local, which workloads can move to the cloud, where connectivity creates operational risk and how technology can continue to function when infrastructure is less predictable.

The World Economic Forum similarly highlights the need for investment in digital infrastructure and skills alongside regulatory and governance reform if Africa is to capture the benefits of emerging technologies.

Skills, regulation and technology must move in tandem

Skills development cannot be considered an HR initiative that occurs after the technology has been selected. Employees require practical digital capabilities that correspond to the systems they are going to actually use.

At the same time, regulatory uncertainty can impede adoption. Data protection, cross-border data flows, digital identity, cybersecurity and AI governance all impact how organisations design its technology environments.

Africa is already making progress towards greater alignment. The African Union’s Digital Transformation Strategy, Data Policy Framework and digital trade initiatives are designed to support interoperability and more consistent digital governance across markets.

For businesses that operate across borders, understanding the regulatory environment in each market is essential. The technology model that works in one country may require significant adaptation elsewhere.

This is one area where experienced IT consultants can add value beyond implementation. They can assess readiness across infrastructure, skills, processes and compliance before recommending a technology roadmap.

The organisations that adapt well will build before they scale

Africa does not need to wait for every infrastructure or regulatory challenge to vanish before adopting emerging technology. Nor can organisations afford to assume that a technology purchase represents transformation.

The more pragmatic approach is to build capability in parallel: assess where the business is ready, identify the processes where technology can create measurable value, develop the skills required to support those processes, and establish the governance needed to manage risk.

That also means starting with addressing a business problem rather than jumping on a technology trend.

Before committing to a large-scale technology rollout, organisations should map one critical process from end to end and test if their infrastructure, people, data and regulatory environment can support the proposed change. If those foundations are weak, the answer is not necessarily to abandon the technology; it is to build the missing capability first.

Article By CG Selva Ganesh, VP, CEO South Africa at In2IT Technologies