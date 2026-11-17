Seven in 10 workers surveyed across five African countries have used AI at work — but far fewer say it is making their hardest work better, according to PwC’s Africa Workforce Hopes and Fears Survey 2026.

The survey of 1,733 workers in Algeria, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria and South Africa found 71% had used AI in their jobs. Only 37% said it helps them perform complex tasks better.

That gap suggests the challenge for employers is no longer access to AI but whether staff have the skills, support and working conditions to use it well.

PwC’s 2025 survey found 64% of African workers had used AI at work. Differences in sample and question wording mean the two figures aren’t a like-for-like comparison.

Trust gap at the top

Workers trust the managers they work with more than the executives making strategic decisions: 66% trust their direct manager, but only 55% trust senior leadership.

That matters for AI adoption. Senior leaders set investment and restructuring priorities, but it is direct managers who explain changes and help staff adapt.

Motivated, but not limitless

More than eight in 10 respondents said they take pride in their work and are willing to go beyond their formal responsibilities. PwC found more than half of workers are in roles positioned to benefit from AI.

The findings point to a workforce willing to embrace AI — but one where benefits will depend on training, credible leadership and making sure gains don’t simply translate into heavier workloads.

PwC’s Africa Workforce Hopes and Fears Survey 2026 can be downloaded here.