South Africa will produce a national AI action plan within 90 days, President Cyril Ramaphosa has said — the main concrete commitment from his government’s week-long visit to Silicon Valley.

“It would be a failure of this mission if we returned with impressive presentations, valuable contacts and exciting ideas, but without a programme to translate them into practical results,” he said in his closing address in San Jose on 20 November. He will outline the plan’s key elements in his State of the Nation Address in February.

Four priorities

The plan will focus on:

Public services — using AI in education, healthcare, agriculture, public administration and service delivery

— using AI in education, healthcare, agriculture, public administration and service delivery Infrastructure investment — making South Africa a competitive destination for AI infrastructure

— making South Africa a competitive destination for AI infrastructure Local capability — access to frontier models, computing, data and skills for universities, researchers and startups

— access to frontier models, computing, data and skills for universities, researchers and startups Risks — cybersecurity, protecting critical infrastructure, regulatory safeguards and reskilling workers

A small Presidency-led team drawing on government, business and academia will run the work. “This team must not become another structure that produces reports without results. It must be a delivery mechanism,” Ramaphosa said. The plan will also draw on a ten-point plan presented during the visit by investor Andile Ngcaba.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said government would align existing AI initiatives with partnerships from the visit rather than start from scratch.

Safeguards

In his weekly newsletter on 23 November, Ramaphosa wrote that advanced AI must be “accompanied by effective safeguards, independent evaluation and appropriate governance,” and that South Africa needs laws that encourage innovation “while protecting privacy, intellectual property, human rights and the public interest.”

Still no AI policy

South Africa has no adopted national AI policy. A draft published in April was withdrawn on 26 April after at least 10% of its academic references were found to be fictitious, according to an analysis by law firm DLA Piper.

Exporting compute

Ramaphosa wants to use South Africa’s renewable energy to attract data centres. “We should aim to become an exporter of computing services,” he said. That pitch has been complicated by a US threat of a data-centre tax, so far without details.