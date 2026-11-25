Tokens, credits, licenses, consumption and pay-as-you-go. AI comes with its own language of cost and much of it sounds reassuringly small. The prospect of cheaper tokens adds to that impression. Gartner predicted in January that token costs would fall by 95% through to 2030, but this falling unit cost is not a promise of a smaller bill, if anything it is a new warning light on the business dashboard.

Falling token costs do not guarantee a smaller bill because, as Gartner pointed out in August, inference costs per agentic workflow would increase more than fivefold through 2028, even as the underlying economics of models improve. Agents use far more tokens than basic chatbots because they must repeatedly reason, check their work and coordinate tasks.

Token charges are also only one part of the overall cost. The FinOps Foundation warns that a token only calculation leaves out the fixed and semi-fixed costs that determine whether AI is viable at scale. The implication is that cost control needs to be designed around the complete workflow and not just the advertised per token price tag.

A token is roughly three quarters of a word so if you ask an AI tool what the market forecast for cloud solutions in South Africa looks like over the next two years, that could use up to 50 tokens. The answer will cost another 100. One question and answer come at a small and predictable cost and this is the model most AI budgets were built around. However, agents reason in the background before they answer. They break the request into multiple parts, work through each one and burn tokens at every step. Gartner estimates that agentic models need between five to 30 times more tokens per task than a standard chatbot. Essentially, agents have changed the math.

And this change makes it hard to forecast the bills. Systems used to be designed with their costs mapped out in advance so companies knew what they would pay before it was built, but agentic systems are far more complex. What an agent consumes depends on how much work each request sets in motion and that’s a challenging situation for any CFO trying to set a budget.

The cost sits in work that only becomes visible when agents are live. Data engineering is perhaps the largest single cost driver as most companies underestimate what it takes to engineer and format data properly so the AI can work with it. That hidden effort adds 15-20% to the total cost of AI. Connecting AI to legacy systems comes close behind followed by people and paperwork. An organisation rolls out Copilot, for example, and pays for the licenses but later realises that agents have sprung up all over the business and all of them need governing and come with little price tags.

In addition, models can drift so they need re-evaluating and returning and kept relevant as newer models arrive with newer capabilities. AI has to be maintained for as long as it runs. When companies implement a pilot, all these layers are hard to see. Free trials make early experiments look affordable because the true cost isn’t transparent.

Solving for this without losing out on AI ground means starting with good design. Security, governance and cost all need to be built into the design before an agent is deployed, even in a pilot, and agents need to understand their local context. Send mundane work to cheaper models and save the frontier ones for complex reasoning, for example. If you’re already past the pilot stage, take a step back and calculate the true cost that includes everything that has surfaced since deployment and make a fresh decision whether the return is delivering value. Licenses are often a quick win where you can reduce your 50 Copilot licenses down to the 10 people actually using them.

Then, look at how your agents are being asked to work and use tools like prompt caching to bring consumption down. Giving an agent clear context about what you want to accomplish stops it inventing that context and hallucinating somewhere down the line, so push as much context as you can towards the agent you’re using.

Token prices will keep falling but if you want to benefit from these savings, you need to work out the full cost of what you’re building before you build it and then design your AI to fit your real budgets, usage and people. The question has never been the cost of the token but how well you’ve designed your AI system.

Chris Badenhorst, VP of Microsoft Azure & AI at Braintree, on why falling token prices haven’t brought AI bills down, and where the real money goes