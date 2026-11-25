Across Africa, debates about digital sovereignty have often centred on where data is stored, how it moves across borders and who has authority over it. These are legitimate concerns, particularly where sensitive public information, national security and critical infrastructure are involved. But data location alone cannot guarantee technological control, resilience or economic opportunity.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is changing how economies operate, public services are delivered and value is created. As African countries adopt AI, sovereignty must also mean the ability to govern these technologies, make informed choices and share in the value they generate.

Seen through that lens, sovereignty becomes less a question of location and more a question of control and choice. In practice, this means understanding who can access sensitive information, who operates critical systems, how AI systems are selected and governed, what safeguards are in place and whether essential services can continue during disruption.

Different systems require different levels of protection. A routine public-information website does not carry the same risk profile as a national payment system or highly sensitive government records. The appropriate safeguards and technology arrangements should reflect the risks involved and each organisation’s security, regulatory and operational requirements.

A risk-based approach also changes how sovereignty challenges are assessed. Public and private-sector organisations must consider their wider technological dependencies, including access to computing capacity and the ability to maintain essential services during disruption. Technology providers must also offer transparent safeguards, effective oversight and practical options for switching services.

According to the GSMA, Africa accounts for less than one percent of global data-centre capacity. Keeping data within national borders does not necessarily provide the computing infrastructure, technical expertise or innovation capabilities needed to derive economic value from AI.

Managing that risk requires investment in infrastructure, skills, research and innovation, alongside strong governance. Partnerships should expand access to advanced technology while strengthening local expertise and creating opportunities for African businesses.

Data localization alone does not guarantee cybersecurity.A country or enterprise that cannot protect critical systems or maintain essential services during disruption may have limited practical control over its digital infrastructure, regardless of where its data is stored.

Some critical systems may need to operate offline or within locally controlled environments. But blanket isolation can create blind spots by limiting access to shared threat intelligence and coordinated response capabilities. Effective cybersecurity depends on early threat detection, coordinated responses and trusted cross-border partnerships.

Kenya’s Advancing Regional Cybersecurity exercise shows what this broader view of sovereignty looks like in practice. Developed with the country’s National Computer and Cybercrime Coordination Committee, it brought government, regulators, critical infrastructure operators and private-sector stakeholders together to test decision-making and coordination during simulated AI-enabled cyberattacks, ransomware incidents and infrastructure disruption.

When sovereignty is approached as a matter of choice and control, effective governance can enable innovation. Clear, practical rules for data protection, AI governance, cybersecurity and data transfers help governments maintain oversight while giving organisations the confidence to invest and adopt new technologies.

For Kenya, Nigeria and Morocco, this means strengthening domestic capabilities while maintaining access to technology, expertise and international markets.

The African Continental Free Trade Area’s Protocol on Digital Trade offers an important model for achieving this balance. Adopted in 2024, it sets out principles for facilitating cross-border data transfers and avoiding unnecessary requirements to locate computing infrastructure within national borders, while recognising governments’ right to pursue legitimate public-policy and security objectives. This approach demonstrates how countries can protect legitimate national interests without unnecessarily restricting digital trade, investment or technological innovation.

The same principle should guide AI governance. As AI is used in public services and critical sectors, governments need the capacity to evaluate higher-risk systems, require transparency and incident reporting, establish clear accountability and ensure people can intervene when systems fail.

It follows that sovereignty cannot be built by countries acting alone. Cyber threats cross jurisdictions. AI development draws on data, talent, infrastructure and research across markets.

Africa’s emerging policy architecture reflects this reality. The African Union’s Continental AI Strategy and Data Policy Framework emphasise cooperation, interoperability and trusted regional participation. Kenya and Nigeria’s national AI strategies similarly treat infrastructure, data, talent, research and governance as connected foundations for competitiveness.

Cross-border cooperation can expand access to the markets, expertise and computing resources that African businesses and researchers need to build and innovate.

Ultimately, digital sovereignty is not about shutting the world out. It is about having the choices, safeguards and capabilities to shape technology, manage risks and ensure that African businesses and communities share in the opportunities AI creates.

By Akua Gyekye, Head of Government Affairs for Africa at Microsoft