Discovery and Google launch Vitality AI, exporting South African-born health innovation to the world

Discovery has announced the global launch of Vitality AI, an advanced health intelligence system developed in partnership with Google Cloud, built on technology that traces its roots to South Africa.

The new platform will combine Google Cloud’s AI and analytics capabilities with Vitality’s extensive health datasets and behavioural change models, aiming to help millions of people manage their health more effectively through precision-driven insights and personalisation.

A South African success story goes global

Vitality AI is based on Discovery Health’s Personal Health Pathways (PHP), a homegrown solution that has already transformed how South Africans engage with their health and wellness.

“This homegrown solution has already transformed the health and lifestyle journeys of hundreds of thousands of South Africans,” Discovery said.

Built on the Google Cloud Platform, PHP has delivered hyper-personalised health recommendations to over 433,000 members, resulting in:

2.7 million exercise actions

460,000 health interventions

Over R35 million in rewards

PHP’s adoption has been especially strong among those who need it most: 65% of activations come from members with chronic conditions, and 41% from previously health-unengaged individuals.

The data is striking — participants saw a 5.7x increase in cancer screenings, a 2.3x rise in GP visits, and a 17.3x jump in digital health engagement.

“This is clear evidence of PHP’s power to close care gaps and enable early detection and prevention,” Discovery said.

AI for proactive health

By integrating Vitality AI with Google’s advanced AI capabilities, Discovery aims to scale and enhance the intelligence of its personalisation engine, accelerating early detection, prevention, and health management globally.

The company said this next evolution “will improve the intelligence, speed, and scalability of PHP’s personalisation engine,” with the potential to extend healthy life expectancy by up to eight years.

“It’s a South African innovation now being exported to the world, with the potential to reshape the global health and insurance landscape,” Discovery added.

Global reach, local roots

Vitality AI represents both a technological milestone and a strategic export of South African innovation. By blending AI, behavioural science, and health data analytics, the platform aims to redefine preventive healthcare worldwide — starting from a foundation proven in South Africa’s diverse and dynamic health ecosystem.