Airtel Africa’s AI Service Flags 205 Million Spam Messages Across 13 Markets

Airtel Africa says its artificial intelligence-powered spam detection service, Spam Alert, has intercepted more than 205 million spam SMS messages across 13 African markets over the past six months.

The service, available to all Airtel subscribers at no cost, automatically identifies suspicious messages, prefixes them with “SPAM Alert,” and provides real-time updates. Unlike other tools, the initiative requires no extra downloads or apps from customers.

“We are proud to pioneer an advanced tech solution powered by AI in tackling spam messages that are a major concern in Africa as smartphone penetration increases,” said Sunil Taldar, CEO of Airtel Africa. “This free service is yet another demonstration of our commitment to consistently innovate to deliver an unmatched experience and safer network to our customers.”

The move highlights the growing use of AI across Africa’s telecom sector to boost trust and security in digital services, as the region continues to see rapid growth in mobile adoption and data usage.