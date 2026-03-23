Tanzania Sponsors Students Abroad for AI and Data Science Training as Part of Digital Skills Push

The Tanzanian government has announced plans to increase the number of specialists in information and communications technology, artificial intelligence and data science by sponsoring students to study abroad while also strengthening local training infrastructure.

Minister for Education, Science and Technology Adolf Mkenda said the initiative is designed to prepare the country for growing technological and innovation demands. Speaking in Dar es Salaam during a parliamentary committee visit to an infrastructure improvement project at the ICT College of the University of Dar es Salaam, Mkenda said the program aligns with President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s vision of building a strong pool of experts in emerging technologies.

The government has already begun sending students abroad under the Samia Scholarship Programme to pursue studies in AI, data science and interdisciplinary sciences at leading universities in countries including South Africa and Ireland. “In addition to sending students abroad, we also have the Indian Institute of Technology in Zanzibar, where students are pursuing postgraduate studies in these fields,” Mkenda said.

He urged young people to take advantage of opportunities emerging from rapid technological transformation, noting that digital innovation is creating new employment prospects across sectors, while also emphasizing the importance of responsible and safe use of technology.

On the infrastructure side, the government is investing in modern facilities at the ICT College of the University of Dar es Salaam to expand learning capacity and support advanced technological training. Once completed, the project is expected to increase student enrollment by 351 and create 529 jobs, including academic positions and short-term employment opportunities.