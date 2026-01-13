AI Must Enter South African Classrooms Now, Says Gauteng Premier Lesufi

For many learners in South Africa, schooling still takes place in overcrowded classrooms with chalkboards, dusters and limited or no internet access. Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi says this reality must change urgently if young people are to compete in a rapidly evolving global economy.

Speaking in Johannesburg on Monday, Lesufi said artificial intelligence should already be part of everyday learning in schools, warning that delays will leave South African learners at a disadvantage as other countries move ahead.

“The Stone Age didn’t end because people ran out of stones,” Lesufi said. “It ended because new ideas came.”

He said those new ideas must now be introduced into classrooms.

Lesufi argued that artificial intelligence has the potential to help learners study more effectively, solve complex problems and prepare for future careers. He cautioned, however, that technology must be used productively for education and employment rather than limited to entertainment and social media.

“We must make it easy for learners to use artificial intelligence for education,” he said. “It’s here. It’s real. It’s around us.”

He warned that postponing the integration of technology into schools for years would be a serious mistake.

The premier called for the development of modern schools equipped with free Wi Fi, smart devices and digital learning platforms. Schools without internet connectivity, access to data or digital tools, he said, are placing learners at an immediate disadvantage.

“Chalkboards and dusters should be in museums,” Lesufi said.

He stressed that South African learners are no longer competing only with their peers at home.

“They are competing with children in places like Japan and Germany,” he said.

According to Lesufi, schools must prepare learners for a global, technology-driven world where digital and problem-solving skills are essential. He said strong technology education can empower young people to innovate, build businesses and develop solutions to everyday challenges.

“If education fails, the country fails,” he said.

Lesufi added that equipping learners with relevant digital and technology skills will play a key role in growing the economy and positioning South Africa for long-term progress.