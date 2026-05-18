DistroKid Begins Rolling Out AI Disclosure System for New Music Uploads

Music distribution platform DistroKid has begun rolling out a new self-reporting system that requires creators to disclose whether artificial intelligence tools were used in the creation of newly uploaded music — joining a growing list of digital music platforms experimenting with AI transparency measures.

The move follows a recent beta test launched with Spotify, which introduced AI-related credit labels within track metadata as part of broader efforts to improve transparency around AI-assisted music production.

Under the new process, artists uploading music through DistroKid are asked to indicate whether any elements of a track were generated or assisted by AI technology. The questions currently apply only to new uploads and are not being implemented retroactively across previously released material.

The system relies on voluntary disclosure from creators rather than automated detection tools. As a result, the absence of an AI-related credit does not necessarily confirm that AI tools were not used during production.

The rollout places DistroKid and Spotify among a growing number of digital music companies experimenting with AI transparency measures as the use of generative technology expands across the industry. Unlike Deezer, which has implemented automated AI-identification technology capable of tagging AI-assisted music, DistroKid’s approach depends on creators reporting their own use of AI tools.

Apple Music has also introduced a transparency framework known as Transparency Tags, which forms part of its music delivery requirements for labels. However, the system similarly depends on accurate reporting from rights holders and distributors.

The introduction of AI disclosure systems comes amid wider industry debates around copyright, authorship and transparency in music production. While platforms continue to test different approaches, no universal standard for identifying AI-assisted music has yet been adopted across digital streaming services.