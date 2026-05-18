Lagos AI programme sets out to build the pipeline African builders have been missing

The Artificial Future, a multi-week AI initiative from YPIT, launches in Lagos this May with a hackathon for 250 builders, a global webinar series, and a conference bringing together investors, founders, and policymakers on June 13th

Lagos, Nigeria — Young People in Tech (YPIT), a global community founded in Lagos in 2022, has launched The Artificial Future: a flagship AI programme running from May to June 2026 across Lagos and online.

The programme is a direct response to what YPIT found after a year of mapping Nigeria’s emerging AI ecosystem. Speaking to engineers, researchers, founders, and practitioners, the organisation found not just people using AI — but a growing cluster of people building it: developing African language datasets, training speech recognition models on African voices, building AI for African skin tones and African clinical environments. The cluster is real. It is also small.

The Artificial Future is designed to expand it.

What the programme includes

Webinar and Workshop Series: A free, six-week programme of sessions delivered online by AI practitioners, running April to June 2026 and accessible globally.

AI Hackathon: A two-weekend virtual and in-person hackathon, bringing together 250+ builders across 50 teams to co-create AI solutions with mentorship from practitioners. The hackathon runs across May 30 until June 6, 2026. Top teams will be selected for YPIT’s Launchpad programme.

The AF Conference: A full-day event at The Civic Centre, Lagos on June 13th, 2026, with keynotes, panels, expos, and hackathon Demo Day. Expected attendance: 1,000 founders, investors, students, policymakers, researchers, and industry leaders.

The hackathon and conference are organised around four tracks: Economic Access, Local Language and Culture, Education, and Healthcare — each reflecting applied AI problems the African ecosystem is already working to solve. There’s also a fifth, non-technical track designed for storytelling in African languages.

Why it matters

TechCabal’s State of Tech in Africa 2025 found that less than 5% of African AI talent has access to the GPU power needed to build seriously. Communities like TriAI (formerly AI Saturday Lagos), with more than 8,000 members and a fourteen-week AI/ML curriculum, have helped sustain a cluster of serious builders through individual initiative. But a small cluster of communities can only go so far.

“The AI tools that will shape African healthcare, finance, and language are being built right now,” said Daniel Adewunmi, co-founder of YPIT. “Most of them are being built by people who have never had to solve African problems. The Artificial Future is our way of changing that ratio by finding the builders who are already here and pushing them along so they don’t have to build themselves.”

Partners

The Artificial Future is supported by partners including Paystack, Cencori, PyData Lagos, African Fintech Foundry, Remostart, TriAI, Enyata community, and Data Science Nigeria.

About YPIT

Young People in Tech (YPIT) is a global community founded in Lagos in 2022, active in Nigeria, the UK, and the United States. With 5,000+ members across platforms, YPIT has run 10 events with more than 1,000 combined attendees over four years of community building. The Artificial Future is its flagship AI initiative.

The Artificial Future runs May to June 2026 in Lagos and online. The AI Hackathon takes place May 30–31 and June 5–6. The AF Conference is June 13 at The Civic Centre, Lagos. theartificialfuture.com.