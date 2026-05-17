OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Personal Finance Tools in Preview for Pro Subscribers

OpenAI on Friday launched a new set of personal finance tools in preview for ChatGPT Pro subscribers in the United States, allowing them to connect their financial accounts and ask questions ranging from spending analysis to long-term planning.

OpenAI has partnered with the financial connection service Plaid to manage account connections, with users able to link more than 12,000 financial institutions including Schwab, Fidelity, Chase, Robinhood, American Express and Capital One. Once accounts are connected, users see a dashboard summarizing portfolio performance, spending, subscriptions and upcoming payments.

The launch comes a month after OpenAI acquired the team behind personal finance startup Hiro, which was backed by Ribbit, General Catalyst and Restive. OpenAI said the Hiro team’s expertise in financial services was useful in launching the product but did not specify whether the entire feature was built by them.

ChatGPT users can access the new tool by selecting “Get started” in the “Finances” option in the sidebar, or by typing “@Finances, connect my accounts” in a conversation. The chatbot then walks users through linking accounts via Plaid. OpenAI said it plans to add support for Intuit soon, which would enable analysis such as the impact of a stock sale on taxes or the likelihood of a credit card approval.

According to OpenAI, more than 200 million users already ask financial questions to ChatGPT every month. The company also said its new GPT-5.5 model is stronger at reasoning with context — a feature considered critical for answering financial questions accurately. OpenAI said it worked with finance experts to create a benchmark for the model to improve on personal finance questions specifically.

With the new integration, users can ask questions including “I feel like I’ve been spending more recently. Has anything changed?” or “Help me build a plan to be ready to buy a house in my area in the next 5 years.”

For privacy, users can manage connected accounts in Settings, with a path to Apps and Finances to remove specific connections. Once a service is disconnected, the synced data is removed from ChatGPT within 30 days. Users can also view and delete financial memories from the Finances page.

The launch reflects a wider trend in the AI industry. Generalized chatbots are designed to answer almost anything, leading users to bring questions about sensitive topics such as health, personal finance and relationships into the same interface. AI companies are responding by building dedicated products for these high-stakes domains. Both OpenAI and Anthropic have already launched health-related tools, and earlier this month Perplexity launched a financial research product built on its Computer agent.

OpenAI said the personal finance tools will initially be available on ChatGPT for web and iOS for Pro users, with the company planning to use feedback from early adopters to refine the product before extending it to Plus users.