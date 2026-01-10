Vodacom CEO Taps AI and Satellite Connectivity as Key Technologies for Africa in 2026

Vodafone executives have released their annual technology and connectivity outlook for 2026, highlighting artificial intelligence and satellite connectivity as the innovations expected to have the greatest impact on Africa’s digital future.

In a statement outlining the group’s predictions for the year ahead, Shameel Joosub, chief executive of Vodacom Group, said the two technologies are poised to redefine how individuals, businesses and communities engage with digital services across the continent.

“As we look ahead to 2026, two technologies stand out for their ability to shift what’s possible in tech and connectivity, and that’s AI and satellite,” Joosub said.

He described artificial intelligence as a major driver of personalization and operational efficiency, enabling service providers to deliver more relevant and seamless customer experiences.

“AI enables a level of personalization and operational intelligence that was just a dream a few years ago. It will allow us to serve customers with even better relevance and simplicity,” Joosub said.

Satellite connectivity, he added, will play a critical role in extending digital access to underserved areas.

“At the same time, satellite connectivity has the potential to close the last remaining coverage gaps, ensuring that people even in the remotest parts of Africa can participate in the digital economy,” he said.

Beyond technological advances, Joosub emphasized the broader social and economic implications of these developments, particularly their potential to expand financial inclusion and support sustainable growth.

“What excites me most about the year ahead is the chance to connect and drive financial inclusion to more people, businesses and communities in ways that genuinely support growth in the markets where we operate and unlock economic potential,” he said.

Joosub said these priorities align closely with Vodacom’s long-term Vision2030 strategy, which focuses on expanding digital access, fostering inclusive growth and supporting economic development across Africa.

“That speaks directly to our purpose, and it is exactly what Vision2030 is designed to deliver,” he said. “There is nothing more gratifying than seeing communities benefit from our societal initiatives, especially when we help bring new people into the digital economy for the very first time.”

With AI and satellite technologies at the center of its strategy, Vodacom said 2026 is expected to be a pivotal year in efforts to connect more Africans to the digital economy and unlock new opportunities across the continent.