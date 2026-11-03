AethexAI Adds 25+ African Languages to Voice Agents With Kora 2.0

Voice AI company AethexAI has released Kora 2.0, adding more than 25 languages and dialects to its conversational agents, including Yoruba, Hausa, Igbo, Swahili, Wolof, Fula, Amharic, Shona, isiZulu and Bambara.

The update is available now to enterprise customers, with API access to follow.

AethexAI says Kora 2.0 is built to handle the accents, dialects and code-switching of real conversations — speech that moves between languages mid-sentence, as it often does across African markets.

The languages work across the company’s existing inbound and outbound agents, used for customer support, collections, sales, identity verification and public services, over voice, WhatsApp and SMS. Existing customers get them without new infrastructure, integration or pricing changes.

“Kora 2.0 is another step toward making conversational AI available in the languages people actually use,” said chief executive and co-founder Mariama Diallo. “This milestone provides them with the ability to serve callers, manage follow ups and reach new markets.”

The company has not published accuracy benchmarks or the full list of supported languages.

Source: AethexAI.