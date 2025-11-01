UM6P and Syensqo Launch AI Materials Lab to Drive Sustainable Industrial Innovation in Morocco

Morocco has unveiled a major new AI-industry research partnership as Mohammed VI Polytechnic University (UM6P) and global materials science company Syensqo announced the creation of a joint artificial intelligence laboratory dedicated to sustainable industrial innovation.

The Syensqo AI Lab, based at UM6P’s AI-ARC (Accelerated Research Center) in Benguerir, will focus on developing agentic AI systems for chemistry and materials science, accelerating the path from research to real-world industrial solutions.

Syensqo has also established a permanent office on campus, enabling its engineers and scientists to work directly with UM6P faculty, researchers, and students on cutting-edge AI and materials challenges.

“The future of sustainable industry will be shaped by the intelligent fusion of materials science and artificial intelligence,” said Ilham Kadri, Syensqo CEO. “With this lab, we aim to turn this vision into action, empowering young talent and creating solutions with real impact on people and the planet.”

Kadri, who hails from Casablanca’s Derb Sultan, called the alliance “a proud moment” and praised UM6P as one of the most advanced research universities in Africa.

Training the Next Generation of AI Scientists

The collaboration will offer students hands-on experience with:

Advanced materials research

Industrial-grade AI applications

Agentic AI development

Sustainability-focused product design

Joint executive training programmes and future research initiatives are also planned.

“We measure research by its ability to create tangible solutions,” said UM6P President Hicham El Habti. “This partnership turns scientific discovery into technologies that enhance efficiency, reduce environmental impact, and create new economic opportunities.”

The lab will be co-led by Prof. Lamia Azizi, Director of UM6P’s Accelerated Research Center in AI, and Vincent Colegrave, Syensqo’s Head of AI.

Strategic Vision: AI for Green Industrial Leadership

UM6P and Syensqo say the partnership is designed to:

Advance generative and agentic AI capabilities

Develop sustainable and efficient industrial materials

Build Morocco’s AI and advanced manufacturing talent pipeline

Strengthen North Africa’s position in global deep-tech innovation

The two organisations also collaborate on the Climate Impulse project, focused on building the world’s first non-stop hydrogen-powered aircraft.

With AI increasingly central to industrial transformation, this partnership positions Morocco as a continental hub for intelligent materials science and green innovation — empowering talent and building technology sovereignty at the intersection of academia and industry.