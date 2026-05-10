Strathmore Global Institute Tanzania Signs Partnership With Africa Research Institute for AI on Leadership Development

Strathmore Global Institute Tanzania has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Africa Research Institute for AI to connect AI research with executive leadership development across the region.

The agreement was signed earlier this month and marks the start of a collaboration designed to give Tanzanian professionals and organizations access to AI-informed training and innovation-led leadership programmes. The signing ceremony was led by Anthony Kahindi, university secretary at Strathmore University and board member of the Strathmore Global Institute Tanzania, who headed the Strathmore delegation during the engagement.

The partnership is intended to address the growing need for leaders capable of navigating complexity, embracing technological change and driving sustainable growth as industries across Africa face rapid digital disruption. The two institutions said the collaboration is a direct response to that need, creating new opportunities for knowledge exchange, joint engagement and executive development.

Through the partnership, the Strathmore Global Institute Tanzania and the Africa Research Institute for AI will explore joint engagement areas that bring together AI research, professional training, executive education and thought leadership. The collaboration is expected to create practical learning pathways for leaders to make informed, strategic and ethical decisions in the digital age.

The Strathmore Global Institute Tanzania is part of Strathmore University’s regional academy network and offers programmes spanning leadership development, executive coaching, corporate governance, entrepreneurship, agribusiness, public policy and climate change. Programmes are offered both as open enrolment courses and as custom programmes for organizations.