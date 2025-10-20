Nigeria’s Rana Energy Raises $3 Million to Scale AI-Powered Clean Energy Platform

Nigerian startup Rana Energy has raised $3 million in pre-seed funding to expand its AI-powered clean energy platform, which aims to make reliable, affordable solar power accessible to businesses across Africa.

The round includes $500,000 in equity from Techstars, EchoVC Eco, and a group of angel investors, along with a ₦2.5 million green debt facility arranged by Optimum Global and backed by FSDH Asset Management.

Smart Solar at Scale

Rana Energy operates the Virtual Solar Network (VSN), a digital platform that uses artificial intelligence to forecast energy demand, aggregate distributed solar and battery systems into bankable portfolios, and manage them remotely.

Through this subscription-based model, businesses and institutions can secure dependable electricity without heavy upfront costs, cutting their reliance on diesel generators and reducing operational expenses.

“In just 18 months, we’ve deployed 1.3 MW of solar and storage capacity across Nigeria, maintaining 99.9% uptime, cutting diesel usage by over 80%, and decreasing energy costs by up to 30% for our clients,” said Mubarak Popoola, Rana Energy’s co-founder.

AI for Energy Efficiency

The VSN platform combines predictive analytics, grid monitoring, and remote maintenance tools to optimize solar performance. AI models analyze weather patterns, usage data, and battery cycles to balance supply and demand — ensuring uninterrupted power delivery.

This approach allows multiple distributed solar assets to operate as a virtual utility, increasing efficiency while enabling lenders and investors to track performance metrics in real time.

Regional Expansion

Building on its Nigerian success, Rana Energy plans to scale its installed capacity to 10 MW over the next year and expand into Ghana and Zambia.

Across sub-Saharan Africa, unreliable public electricity grids have forced businesses to rely on costly and polluting diesel generators. Rana Energy’s model — combining local financing, AI intelligence, and distributed infrastructure — offers a cleaner, more scalable solution for the region’s commercial and industrial sectors.

Greening Africa’s Power Future

Rana Energy’s funding comes amid growing investor interest in climate and clean-tech startups in Africa, as nations seek to meet both economic and environmental goals.

By bridging technology and sustainability, Rana Energy’s Virtual Solar Network demonstrates how AI can transform energy access — turning Africa’s abundant sunlight into a reliable, intelligent power source for the digital age.