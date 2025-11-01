Madica Backs Tunisia’s Anavid and Morocco’s Hypeo AI With New Funding, Expands Support for Emerging African AI Startups

Madica, the Africa-focused investment programme backed by Flourish Ventures, has made fresh investments in two North African AI startups — Tunisia’s Anavid and Morocco’s Hypeo AI.

Each company will receive up to $200 000, alongside entry into Madica’s 18-month hands-on support programme which includes executive coaching, strategic mentorship, investor networks, and ecosystem exposure.

Launched in 2022, Madica aims to bridge structural funding gaps by backing underserved markets and under-represented founders across Africa.

AI Innovation from Tunisia and Morocco

The latest investments spotlight emerging AI talent in North Africa’s fast-growing tech sector:

Anavid (Tunisia)

Co-founded by Ahmed Chaari and David Nilsson, Anavid uses AI-driven camera analytics to help retailers detect and prevent shoplifting. The platform leverages real-time computer vision to reduce losses and improve store security, particularly for small and mid-sized merchants that typically lack access to advanced surveillance tools.

Hypeo AI (Morocco)

Founded by Meriam Bessa and Salah Eddine Mimouni, Hypeo AI automates influencer marketing management and campaign execution. The startup uses AI to match brands with creators, manage campaigns end-to-end, and optimise return on marketing spend — serving Africa’s booming digital commerce and creator economy.

Strengthening Africa’s Angel Investment Ecosystem

Madica also announced a partnership with the African Business Angel Network (ABAN) to accelerate co-investment activity and strengthen early-stage investor networks across the continent.

The collaboration aims to:

Expand the pipeline of angel investors supporting African founders

Improve capital access for startups in underfunded regions

Foster knowledge sharing between local and global investor communities

Why It Matters

Madica’s approach combines funding + capability building, addressing two critical gaps faced by African startups: access to early capital and access to strategic support.

AI retail analytics and AI-powered influencer marketing represent two of Africa’s fastest-moving tech verticals. With this backing, Anavid and Hypeo AI are now better positioned to scale across Francophone Africa and beyond.

As investor appetite for African AI solutions rises, initiatives like Madica’s help spotlight talent outside the continent’s traditional tech hubs — enabling a more inclusive innovation ecosystem.