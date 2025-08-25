Egypt Calls for Strong AI Governance to Drive Inclusive and Sustainable Development

Egypt’s Minister of Planning and Economic Development, Rania Al-Mashat, has underscored the need for robust governance frameworks to ensure artificial intelligence and digital technologies benefit society fairly, ethically, and sustainably. Her remarks were delivered Thursday during a session organized by the United Nations University (UNU) at the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9), under the theme “Governance in the Digital Age: Lessons for Africa.”

Promoting Responsible AI Governance

Al-Mashat said AI is becoming a key driver in addressing complex development challenges, reshaping economic growth models, and unlocking new opportunities for African economies. She emphasized that without proper safeguards, AI risks deepening inequality and excluding vulnerable communities from its benefits.

Highlighting Egypt’s regional leadership, she noted the country’s active role in drafting the African Continental AI Strategy, launched in August 2024. The framework prioritizes ethical and sustainable AI governance, providing guidelines for adoption across the continent. Egypt also represents North Africa on the African Union (AU) Advisory Group on Artificial Intelligence, which examines AI’s implications for peace, security, and governance.

Africa’s Opportunity in the Digital Age

Al-Mashat stressed that Africa has a unique opportunity to harness AI for inclusive and sustainable development, given that more than 60 percent of the continent’s population is under 25. With a rapidly expanding digital economy, AI is projected to contribute an estimated $180 billion to Africa’s GDP in the coming years.

She called for collaboration among African nations to build shared standards, capacity, and expertise while fostering South-South and triangular partnerships to accelerate AI adoption and knowledge transfer.

Egypt’s National Initiatives and Innovation Agenda

Al-Mashat highlighted presidential directives to develop clear strategies for AI integration and strengthen research and development in emerging technologies. Egypt has implemented several pioneering initiatives, including:

Capacity-building programs to train professionals in AI and data science

Startup and innovation funding to empower entrepreneurs building AI solutions

Cross-sector AI integration, particularly in healthcare, agriculture, education, and energy

Public-private partnerships aimed at scaling responsible AI applications

She emphasized that Egypt is committed to creating an innovation-friendly ecosystem where policymakers, industry leaders, and entrepreneurs can collaborate to ensure AI serves as a catalyst for sustainable growth.

Looking Ahead

Al-Mashat urged African governments to prioritize trust, ethics, and transparency in deploying AI technologies. She stressed the importance of coordinated governance frameworks, both at the national and continental levels, to safeguard data privacy, ensure equitable access, and maximize AI’s development potential.

With its strategic role in shaping continental AI policies, Egypt positions itself as a regional leader driving collaboration, knowledge exchange, and responsible digital transformation.