The Local Discovery Problem CMOs Can’t Afford To Ignore

In 2026, if you’re not accurate locally, you’re basically invisible everywhere. Caitlyn Greve, Digital Co-Ordinator from Sauce Advertising shares her two cents on how brands can update their marketing system for the AI era.

If you’re a marketing decision-maker, you need to hear this: brands aren’t just losing clicks – they’re losing eligibility. As we all know, online search doesn’t work like it used to. Discovery is becoming increasingly local and context-aware, and that means your marketing mix needs to be managed like a connected system. If it isn’t, you’re going to lose visibility, trust, and demand market by market, without even seeing it happen.

Look, a lot of us wish we could go back to the early days of SEO, the golden era when the right keywords combined with a solid (and well-structured) backbone of content could bring in the clicks. But that’s not realistic. GEO is here to stay, and so is AI search.

Marketers need to learn to accept and adapt to the new reality, or risk being left behind. Putting our heads in the sand isn’t going to solve the urgent problem our industry is facing.

Growth when the ground is shaking

I hear it daily: CMOs being asked to demonstrate growth – that all-powerful metric – while protecting brand value and remaining culturally relevant. But the ground is quite literally shifting under their feet, and “stressed” doesn’t even begin to describe their state of mind.

Put simply, discovery is no longer “search”. From Cape Town to Tokyo and everywhere in between, it’s happening on maps, across social, through reviews, and – yes, of course in the increasingly ubiquitous AI answers. And all of these surfaces are becoming local and context-aware by default.

Customers aren’t asking, “Who is the best brand?” I mean, would you? Take a minute to think about it – it’s actually quite unnatural. Instead, they’re asking things like:

“What’s open near me, right now?”

“Where can I get this done today?”

“Which branch is closest?”

And this is a complete game-changer for national brands. Visibility is not something that can be won at the country level and then applied locally. It has to be earned locally, and repeatedly, through thousands of micro-moments and hundreds of locations. That’s where the real issue comes in.

I know, from my experience working with clients, that the more local and context-aware discovery becomes, the more impossible consistency becomes to manage manually (and it was never easy). We’re talking one wrong set of opening hours, a single mismatched offer, one bad review spiral, a lone missing attribute – and poof, the brand quietly disappears.

Four key words – plus one

Discovery, trust, culture, and performance. To me, these four words summarise the marketing playbook in 2026. In every meeting, these concepts are what I’m trying to drive home. And then there’s measurement.

Measurement has easily become one of the hardest parts of a marketer’s job. One of the main reasons is that traditional dashboards simply fall short when it comes to explaining why – or how – discoverability rises and falls across markets. I’ve had clients come to me and say that they’ve lost visibility in specific regions without a clear alert in their reporting until the revenue has already been impacted. National averages often mask local underperformance, but the long-term consequences can be significant.

Bring in a system, don’t bow out

As mentioned, the “secret” to winning in the era of local + AI discovery is in a well-connected system. You should be looking for something that will do the following:

Track visibility, information accuracy and competitive position across platforms and locations

Maintain consistency across touchpoints

Respond to review signals quickly

Manage location-level performance, not just national averages

Offer early warning signals before local gaps become revenue gaps

And how exactly is that achieved? Successful brands are leaning on performance software to help them thrive. The right package can help CMOs track visibility, information accuracy, and competitive position across platforms and locations at scale, making it possible to identify gaps early, prioritise fixes, and, crucially, prove progress.

I always tell my client to leave the random manual spot checks where they belong, which is in 2023. It’s time to replace them with a reliable view of what’s happening across your brand footprint.

If you’re not sure how your brand is performing in local, context-aware discovery, Sauce can help. We offer a free evaluation of your local presence to identify where your brand is winning, where visibility is being lost market by market, and which fixes will make the biggest impact fastest.

If you manage multiple locations and want a clear, practical view of your discoverability across key platforms, get in touch and we’ll run an assessment for you.