The 7th Edition of Art of Technology Lagos (AOT Lagos 7.0) Set to Transform Lagos’ Innovation Landscape

The countdown is on for the highly anticipated 7th edition of the Art of Technology Lagos (AOT), an annual hallmark celebrating innovation and technological advancement. Scheduled for Thursday, December 4th, 2025, this premier event is organized by the Eko Innovation Centre in collaboration with the Lagos State Ministry of Innovation, Science & Technology.

This year’s theme, “Future Technologies & Sustainable Lagos,” will explore the transformative potential of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, IoT, smart infrastructure, and clean energy solutions in shaping a sustainable, futuristic megacity. The conference aims to go beyond ideas, emphasizing policy frameworks, real-world applications, and strategic collaborations that will develop and define Lagos.

This conference convenes key stakeholders across the tech ecosystem: policymakers, government representatives, venture capitalists, startups, and tech talent to shape policies aimed at advancing the development of an Innovative Lagos. Through insightful discussions and strategic engagements, AOT Lagos contributes to policy development, drives innovation outcomes, and supports the city’s evolution into a technological hub in Africa.

Participants can expect engaging sessions featuring panel discussions, workshops, networking opportunities, and exhibitions. Notable highlights include:

High-Level Keynotes and Panels: Government officials, global thought leaders, policymakers, and industry executives will dissect pressing issues and present transformative tech solutions.

Government officials, global thought leaders, policymakers, and industry executives will dissect pressing issues and present transformative tech solutions. Workshops & Breakout Sessions: The conference will host practical sessions on policy frameworks, tech-enabled infrastructure, smart governance, digital inclusion, and urban sustainability.

The conference will host practical sessions on policy frameworks, tech-enabled infrastructure, smart governance, digital inclusion, and urban sustainability. AOT Ecosystem Awards (4th Edition): Celebrating outstanding startups, ecosystem enablers, and policymakers that have made significant contributions to Nigeria’s tech growth.

Celebrating outstanding startups, ecosystem enablers, and policymakers that have made significant contributions to Nigeria’s tech growth. Career Pavilion: An opportunity for emerging talents to connect with hiring organizations and recruitment experts.

An opportunity for emerging talents to connect with hiring organizations and recruitment experts. Innovator Exhibitions: Showcasing cutting-edge products and services from local and international tech startups.

Showcasing cutting-edge products and services from local and international tech startups. Collaborate Lagos Pitch: A platform where innovators present real solutions to real urban challenges before a panel of investors, partners, and policymakers.

AOT Lagos 7.0 is more than an event; it’s a movement toward a smarter, sustainable, and tech-driven Lagos. The conference offers unmatched opportunities to:

Connect with investors, policymakers, and global leaders in the tech space

Explore actionable strategies for adopting emerging technologies

Participate in forward-thinking conversations that shape public policy and city innovation

As Lagos accelerates toward becoming a fully digitized smart megacity, AOT Lagos continues to be the nucleus of collaboration, innovation, and growth.

Join us on December 4th at Landmark Event Centre, Lagos, for a day dedicated to redefining the future of innovation in Africa’s most vibrant tech hub.

For more information and registration, visit www.aotlagos.com.