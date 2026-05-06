The Artificial Future — YPIT AF 2026

Lagos, Nigeria | 30 May – 13 June 2026

Young People In Tech (YPIT) presents The Artificial Future, a three-week programme bringing together builders, students, founders, researchers, and investors to answer one question: what does AI look like when Africans are the ones building it? The programme runs across workshops, a hackathon, and a full-day conference — all open to participants worldwide, with in-person activities based in Lagos.

Key Dates

Workshops Series — 30 April to 21 May 2026 | Online | Free Practical online sessions led by African AI builders working at companies like Microsoft, Paystack, Octav, Vouchsafe, and Cencori.

Thursday, 30 April — AI at Work: A PM’s Practical Guide with Subomi Salami (Microsoft). Sign up

— AI at Work: A PM’s Practical Guide with Subomi Salami (Microsoft). Sign up Wednesday, 6 May — A Deep Dive into MCPs with Andrew Nduati (Paystack). Sign up

— A Deep Dive into MCPs with Andrew Nduati (Paystack). Sign up Thursday, 7 May — The DIY Stack: Personalized Software in the Age of AI with Jeremiah Nnadi (Octav). Sign up

— The DIY Stack: Personalized Software in the Age of AI with Jeremiah Nnadi (Octav). Sign up Thursday, 14 May — AI-Assisted Development: Principles for Building in the Age of AI with Nkechi Anyanwu (Vouchsafe).

— AI-Assisted Development: Principles for Building in the Age of AI with Nkechi Anyanwu (Vouchsafe). Thursday, 21 May — Exploring Agents: How to Build Them Safely with Bola Banjo (Cencori).

Register for all workshops

Hackathon — 30 May to 6 June 2026 | Virtual + In-Person, Lagos | Free A full week to build across four problem tracks: Economic & Financial Access, Local Language & Culture, Education & Skill Building, and Healthcare Access. Open to teams of 2–4 (solo registrations welcome — teams form at the opening session).

30 May — Opening Ceremony, Team Formation & Workshop

— Opening Ceremony, Team Formation & Workshop 31 May — Build Sprint + Workshops

— Build Sprint + Workshops 1–4 June — Deep Build + Mentor Office Hours

— Deep Build + Mentor Office Hours 5 June — Deep Build + More Workshops

— Deep Build + More Workshops 6 June — Final Sprint, Submissions & Closing Ceremony

Register for the Hackathon

Conference — Saturday, 13 June 2026 | The Civic Centre, Lagos Island | Paid Ticket A full day of keynotes, panels, breakout sessions, and a YC-style demo day featuring the top hackathon teams pitching live for prizes. Open to anyone — hackathon participation not required.

Get Conference Tickets

For more information, visit theartificialfuture.com.