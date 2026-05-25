World’s First AI Guitar Raises $80,000 on Kickstarter by Letting Players Hum a Tune and Have Generative AI Do the Rest

A Kickstarter-funded guitar that uses generative AI to turn hummed melodies into playable music has raised more than $80,000 — roughly 16 times its original funding target — suggesting there is an appetite for AI-assisted musical instruments even among those who have never learned to play.

The Melo-D, made by TemPolor and billed as the world’s first AI guitar, is designed less as a traditional instrument and more as an AI-powered music creation and learning device in the shape of a guitar. It features a light-up fret bar, a touchscreen display on the body and rubber “Rainbow strings” that mimic real strings and light up to guide players through songs — a system its creators compare to the interactive guidance of a music game controller.

The device’s headline feature is its generative AI capability. Players hum a tune into the system, and the AI — working through the company’s companion app — arranges that melody into a full guitar solo synced to the instrument. “In seconds, it becomes a full guitar solo, arranged and synced to your instrument,” the company says. “Then play it back on Melo-D with light-guided support, so the idea doesn’t just stay in your head. It becomes something you can hear, follow, and play.”

The campaign was seeking just over $5,100 when it launched on Kickstarter. It has since attracted more than $80,000 in pledges, or about R1.3 million. Early-bird pricing for the device is set at around $400, or approximately R6,500, with full retail price closer to R10,000.

The Melo-D is also intended to teach music fundamentals through its light-guided interface, positioning it as an entry point for beginners who want to make music without working through traditional lessons first.

The first units are expected to ship in September, with the Kickstarter campaign open until the end of June.