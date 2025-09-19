Tanzania’s Ruling Party Launches AI Chatbot for Voter Engagement Ahead of October Election

Tanzania has introduced artificial intelligence into its presidential campaign season for the first time. The ruling party, Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM), unveiled an AI chatbot called “Kijani Ilani” (Green Manifesto) to give voters quick access to its political program.

The tool allows citizens to ask questions on topics such as health, education and infrastructure, and receive instant responses rather than paging through lengthy official documents. CCM says the initiative is aimed at reaching Tanzania’s increasingly connected electorate.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who launched her re-election campaign on August 28, is the party’s candidate for the October 29 presidential poll. Hassan, who assumed office in 2021 following the death of former President John Magufuli, is now seeking her own mandate.

Analysts note the move marks a turning point in Tanzania’s political campaigning, which has largely relied on rallies and traditional media. The opposition is also stepping up its presence online, using social media platforms to mobilize support.

While experts see AI tools like Kijani Ilani as a way to improve transparency and voter access to information, they warn the technology also raises concerns about the control of political discourse and the potential to influence voter perception.