Tuesday, October 7, 2025 - 04:55:09
Tanzania’s MazaoHub Raises USD 2 Million to Expand AI-Powered Soil Intelligence for Smallholder Farmers

Updated:2 Mins Read
Farm Soil

Tanzania-based agritech startup MazaoHub has raised USD 2 million in an oversubscribed pre-seed round to advance its mission of improving soil health, irrigation efficiency, and market access for smallholder farmers through artificial intelligence.

The round includes USD 1.5 million in equity, led by Catalyst Fund, and USD 500,000 in non-dilutive capital from the Livelihood Impact Fund. Other investors include Nordic Impact Fund, Mercy Corps Ventures, elea Foundation, Impacc, and DOB Equity.

Blending Technology with Local Expertise

MazaoHub’s “Tech and Touch” model integrates AI-driven soil intelligence with on-the-ground agronomic support. The startup deploys low-cost soil sensors and operates Farmer Excellence Centres to help farmers reduce fertilizer use by 30%, increase organic manure adoption five-fold, and enhance irrigation and market linkages.

“With a blend of digital and human engagement, we’re proving that technology can be both accessible and transformative for rural communities,” the company said in a statement.

Scaling Sustainable Agriculture

With the new funding, MazaoHub plans to:

  • Scale low-cost soil kits and sensors to reach more farms
  • Expand its Farmer Centre network across Tanzania
  • Grow its CropSupply.com platform to strengthen farmer-to-market connections

The company aims to reach 500,000 farmers nationwide, supporting Tanzania’s broader goals of sustainable agriculture and food security through data-driven farming practices.

MazaoHub’s model represents a growing trend in African agritech — harnessing AI to empower smallholder farmers, improve yields, and promote environmental resilience across the continent.

