South Africa Leads Egypt on AI Funding – But Only Because of One Deal

South African AI startups have raised roughly $55 million in disclosed core AI funding so far this year, nearly two and a half times Egypt’s $22 million, according to a deal-level dataset compiled by Launch Base Africa.

But the lead rests on a single deal. Clinical AI company Healthleap, founded in South Africa and now headquartered in San Francisco, raised $38 million from Sequoia Capital, First Round Capital and Hummingbird Ventures. Without it, South Africa’s total falls to about $17 million — below Egypt.

Two different shapes

South Africa’s other AI rounds lean towards health and deep tech: AI Diagnostics ($4.75 million), model-efficiency startup Refiant AI ($5 million), customer-service AI developer Cue ($5 million), and Verascient ($1.2 million). Google’s AI fund Gradient also led an $8.5 million seed round for Cerebrium, an AI infrastructure startup with a South African team.

Egypt’s funding is smaller but spread more widely. Synapse Analytics, a lending-decisions platform for banks, raised $13 million led by Partech. Smaller rounds went to 3C Coding School, Fincart, Nanovate, INVIA, SehaTech, Tactful AI and Knot Technologies.

The investor mix differs too. South Africa’s biggest rounds are led by global VCs; Egypt’s by regional and Middle East-focused funds.

Different policy paths

Egypt’s second National AI Strategy, launched in January 2025, sets hard targets for 2030: AI and digital services contributing 7.7% of GDP, 30,000 trained AI specialists, at least 250 AI startups and a national Arabic-language foundation model.

South Africa published a rights-based National AI Policy Framework in 2024 that sets no comparable industrial targets for startups.

Small, applied and concentrated

Across Africa, Launch Base counted 33 AI rounds worth about $93 million in disclosed funding — roughly one in seven tracked deals. Healthleap’s round would not make Africa’s 10 largest deals this year, behind the likes of Spiro, Flutterwave and Moove.

Concentration is extreme. Healthleap accounts for 41% of disclosed AI funding; the top five deals for 74%. South Africa, Egypt, Kenya and Nigeria together hold about 97%. Nigeria accounts for just 2% despite heavy government spending on digital skills.

About two-thirds of funded AI companies apply AI within an existing sector — health records, banking, customer service, education, agriculture. There is no foundation-model developer in the dataset.

The growth-capital gap

Both countries share the same weakness: no late-stage AI pipeline. The median disclosed AI round is about $1.9 million. There is no pure-AI Series B or Series C anywhere in the dataset, and no AI company has raised debt — unlike energy and mobility, where development finance dominates.

There are early signs of local capital organising. Former Vodacom executive Romeo Kumalo and Gil Oved plan a $200 million pan-African AI fund; Sygnia founder Magda Wierzycka is preparing a fund for South African AI startups; and Egypt’s Aria Ventures has launched a $1 million deep-tech fund.

Who is winning?

On disclosed dollars, South Africa. On breadth and policy ambition, Launch Base argues Egypt is at least level. But neither has yet produced a scaled AI champion. The contest is being fought at seed and Series A, and will be decided by which ecosystem builds the growth capital to take its early companies beyond the continent.

For scale: OECD data puts global AI venture investment at $258.7 billion in 2025, with US companies attracting $194 billion.

Based on analysis by Launch Base Africa.