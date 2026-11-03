SokoJob Launches Free AI CV Builder for Ghanaian Jobseekers

Ghanaian recruitment platform SokoJob has launched a free AI CV builder that turns a short chat into a finished CV and then points the jobseeker to matching vacancies.

The tool asks what role the user wants, then about their experience, skills and education, and writes each section from those answers. Users choose from 10 templates and download a PDF. It works on a phone, needs no laptop or design skills, and requires no account; the free version carries a small watermark, which a free account removes.

A “Find jobs for my role” button then opens matching listings on SokoJob, and the CV accompanies every application made on the platform.

Early numbers

The builder has been live since July. SokoJob says that before it, only one jobseeker in fifteen finished a CV within two days of starting; now one in four does, typically in about an hour. It says more than 2,800 CVs have been created since July, four in five of which have already been used to apply for a job, and that the platform has passed 10,000 published profiles, up from 7,500 in July.

Why it matters

“A strong candidate with a weak CV looks exactly like a weak candidate,” said Roberta Mensah, SokoJob’s strategy manager. “The AI CV Builder makes sure the first page an employer reads is a fair picture of the person.”

SokoJob says it verifies the employers behind its listings — a response, Mensah said, to jobseekers’ justified caution about fake adverts. “Helping someone write a strong CV is only half the job; it has to reach employers they can trust.”

Founded in 2024 and based in Accra, SokoJob uses AI to match candidates with employers.