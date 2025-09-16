Redhill School to Host Education Conference on AI and Child-Centred Learning

Redhill School will host its first Redefine Education Conference Oct. 17–19 at its Early Learning Centre in Sandton, bringing together educators, parents, and experts to explore child-centred learning and the role of technology in classrooms.

The event will feature keynote speeches, workshops, and research presentations on artificial intelligence in schools, future skills, arts integration, and learner-led environments. International speaker Heramb Kulkarni will discuss AI and innovation inspired by Finland.

“Our goal is to provide educators with tools and ideas they can apply immediately,” said Joseph Gerassi, executive head of Redhill School.

Workshops will cover neuroplasticity, generative AI, and creating spaces that promote learner agency. Participants will also network with teachers, leaders, and policymakers shaping South Africa’s education future.

Tickets are limited and available online. For more information and speaker profiles, visit the Redhill School website.

